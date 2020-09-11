Every Motor Trend Car Of The Year Winner From 1949 To 2020, Visualized
HOT WHEELS

· Updated:

Do you drive a car that is a "Car of the Year" winner?

Motor Trend magazine, which has been handing out the accolade since 1949, grades vehicles on six criteria: "advancement in design, engineering excellence, efficiency, safety, value and performance of intended function."

The Budget Direct Car Insurance team scoured the data and put together a chart of every car that Motor Trend has recognized since the inception of the honor.


Motor Trend Car Of The Year (United States)

Courtesy of Budget Direct Car Insurance

Motor Trend has chosen the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette as this year's Car of the Year.


What Car? Car Of The Year (United Kingdom)

In the United Kingdom, the equivalent award has been given out by the automobile magazine What Car? since 1978. Their selection this year is the 2020 Ford Puma.

Courtesy of Budget Direct Car Insurance


Wheels Car Of The Year (Australia)

Australia's Wheels magazine has awarded its Car Of The Year distinction since 1963. And the Car of the Year it selected this year is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Courtesy of Budget Direct Car Insurance


[Read more at Budget Direct Car Insurance]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account