Every Motor Trend Car Of The Year Winner From 1949 To 2020, Visualized

Do you drive a car that is a "Car of the Year" winner?

Motor Trend magazine, which has been handing out the accolade since 1949, grades vehicles on six criteria: "advancement in design, engineering excellence, efficiency, safety, value and performance of intended function."

The Budget Direct Car Insurance team scoured the data and put together a chart of every car that Motor Trend has recognized since the inception of the honor.



Motor Trend Car Of The Year (United States)

Motor Trend has chosen the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette as this year's Car of the Year.



What Car? Car Of The Year (United Kingdom)

In the United Kingdom, the equivalent award has been given out by the automobile magazine What Car? since 1978. Their selection this year is the 2020 Ford Puma.



Wheels Car Of The Year (Australia)

Australia's Wheels magazine has awarded its Car Of The Year distinction since 1963. And the Car of the Year it selected this year is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC.



