The Best Reactions To Taylor Swift's Second Album Of The Year, 'Evermore'
So, yeah, yesterday Taylor Swift announced that she was releasing her ninth studio album just 20 weeks after the surprise release of "Folklore." We barely had time to take in the news before the midnight drop.
It is a lot! We're all having feelings! "Folklore" drew in even listeners who hadn't previously been particular Swift fans, and "Evermore" has followed in its tracks with gentle indie-folk vibes and wide-ranging imagination and storytelling.
Also, of course, it's emotionally gutting, just as "Folkore" was.
Here's how people have been dealing with it.
Swift also released a video for the album's first track, "Willow," which, along with telling its own tantalizing story, has some interesting echoes of "Cardigan," among other things.
Not every review, however, was exactly glowing:
But for the most part, the main sentiment is just being overwhelmed with Taylor content this year.
There are also theories already springing up about another companion album to "folklore" and "evermore," which would make three total albums of this creative phase of Swift's career.
Some people have also noticed the word "woodvale" in white writing blending into the background of one of her "folklore" album covers. They're also making connections between the subject matter and structures of the albums.
So, who knows? We might see each other again in March, when we round up reactions to TS10. See you then.