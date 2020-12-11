So, yeah, yesterday Taylor Swift announced that she was releasing her ninth studio album just 20 weeks after the surprise release of "Folklore." We barely had time to take in the news before the midnight drop.

Taylor Swift is really doing THAT pic.twitter.com/G0YBkaA9Qy — Slutty but Seasonal 1984's George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) December 10, 2020

It is a lot! We're all having feelings! "Folklore" drew in even listeners who hadn't previously been particular Swift fans, and "Evermore" has followed in its tracks with gentle indie-folk vibes and wide-ranging imagination and storytelling.

Also, of course, it's emotionally gutting, just as "Folkore" was.

Here's how people have been dealing with it.

Me driving around listening to evermore with the windows rolled down pic.twitter.com/SFvLimgKQn — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) December 11, 2020

taylor swift really wrote a song about going home for christmas and fuking some dude from your high school — 𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣 (@spinubzilla) December 11, 2020

I THINK HE DID IT BUT I JUST CANT PROVEEEE ITTTTT I THINK HE DID IT BUT I JUST CANT PROVEEEEE ITTTT I THINK HE DID IT BUT I JUST CANT PROVEEE ITTT NOOO NO BODY NO CRIME BUT I AINT LETTIN UP UNTIL THE DAY I DIEEEEE #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/MDza9jC26X — Ella (@ella__13) December 11, 2020

Why is a song titled happiness so fucking sad?#evermoreAlbum pic.twitter.com/wvMNnrjgme — ⸆⸉// ⟬⟭⁷. ᴮᴱ// EVERMORE (@Eniolaa_pb) December 11, 2020

Swift also released a video for the album's first track, "Willow," which, along with telling its own tantalizing story, has some interesting echoes of "Cardigan," among other things.

WHY DOES THIS LOOK LIKE SWIFTIES HAVING A CULT TRADITION SO THAT EVERMORE COULD REACH A HIGHER PLACE IN THE CHARTS OMG DNJSKBFS 😭✋ pic.twitter.com/ZiBhuYkChc — 𝙠𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙣 #JunkTerrorLaw (@thrisiaswift) December 11, 2020

Not every review, however, was exactly glowing:

Taylor whenever she asks a woman to be on a song of hers pic.twitter.com/ljRcvUNmgm — Capital J (@ohcauseshesdead) December 11, 2020

But for the most part, the main sentiment is just being overwhelmed with Taylor content this year.

Idk what my album of the year is—#evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/HQGn1DuNWb — TUSHAR (@reputushion) December 11, 2020

There are also theories already springing up about another companion album to "folklore" and "evermore," which would make three total albums of this creative phase of Swift's career.

OK I REALLY DECODED A THEORY RIGHT NOW. HEAR ME OUT. A THREAD-

First, she gave away the name "woodvale" with folklore's release. evermore was dropped 20 weeks after folklore, and what's in 20 weeks from now? MARCH. pic.twitter.com/K6PawhXdrp — Pea❤️ (@peatanswift) December 11, 2020

Some people have also noticed the word "woodvale" in white writing blending into the background of one of her "folklore" album covers. They're also making connections between the subject matter and structures of the albums.

okay but we still have no idea what the hell woodvale means pic.twitter.com/ZpteaFMgOJ — tommy 🎄 | evermore OUT NOW (@grinlikeadeviI) December 10, 2020

so the album has tracks called 'marjorie' and 'dorothea'..and they were from pennsylvania..and marjorie went missing during hide and seek..and woodvale in in pennsylvania..and this is the hide and seek edition cover.. pic.twitter.com/R8F2vjbeYn — holly (@BETTERMOTlVE) December 10, 2020

I just reach out about "Woodvale" farms and it is related to Rhode Island history

"Rebekah gave up on the Rhode Island set forever

Flew in all the Bitch Pack friends from the city"

-tlad is coming. pic.twitter.com/LiNlRrEIDO — Sarai ☁️ 𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓂𝑜𝓇𝑒 (@SaraiLovesTay) December 9, 2020

So, who knows? We might see each other again in March, when we round up reactions to TS10. See you then.