We Had No Idea You Could Make Art Like This In Etch A Sketch
We also had no idea that there were full-time Etch A Sketch artists out there.
In 2006, the clock was bearing down on Lee Mueller's family. Heirs of the founder of the Boy Scouts of America, Mueller and his relatives needed to reinvest money from the sale of an Illinois property in less than a year — or pay $600,000 in taxes to the IRS.
We need to plan for many different COVID-19 vaccine scenarios. These four factors will influence the outcome.
Both seem pretty benign materials on their own, but watch the sparks fly when the two meet.
"This is what you asked for?"
What doesn't kill it makes it stronger.
The sheer amount of protest activity can make it hard to see and make choices about how you can support and participate. Here are some resources.
The Star Wars actor was fighting back tears when he gave a speech to the crowds at the George Floyd protests: "Black lives have always mattered."
This dad and his son constructed a tube between two tanks and the fish immediately had to check out the other side.
"Double bubbles," Canada's modest experiment in easing social distancing, should be a model for America.
They're almost invisible but contain a hidden code — and now their presence on a leaked document has sparked speculation about their usefulness to FBI investigators.
For former US intelligence officials, scenes of armed clashes and strongman poses are familiar signs of a fraying country.
Every year, it all comes down to the Man of the Mountain race in December — basically the league's Super Bowl. Besides the title, almost $2,000 in cash is up for grabs.
This couple never changed their engine oil once since buying their car. Problem?
It seems Formula 1 will let just anyone sponsor their cars, including an energy drink company that might not exist.
They all thought he might be the perfect guy. When they found out who he really was, they banded together to take him down.
We all have this circuit component in our homes, but what does it do and how can you fix it?
A deep dive into the minds of bees and the extraordinary laws of nature.
We thought a rat would be no match against a cat. We were wrong because this is no ordinary rat.
In our latest essay in which a critic reflects on a cultural work that brings them joy, Nicholas Barber pays tribute to the blissfully escapist comic novels of PG Wodehouse.
Don't judge a Lego book by its Lego cover, pal! Not only does this Lego set look incredible from the outside, there's something pretty neat inside too.
The making of a bathtub is a complicated and fascinating manufacturing process.
Elected officials need to do more than throw good reform dollars at bad agencies.
We were not expecting this exchange to be this friendly.
For some crew members, the weeks spent stranded aboard the MS Norwegian Epic began to feel like a slow, dry drowning.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked by a reporter about his opinion on Donald Trump and, perhaps searching his thoughts for the most diplomatic response, paused for 21 seconds.
How we recovered and re-assembled Days of Thunder, an unreleased, never-before-seen title.
The pandemic has cost jobs around the world. Comparing people who lost the same position in the two countries reveals that the US government is spending more on unemployment — but its citizens are getting less.
Does it ever feel like the roadwork in your neighborhood is taking an excruciatingly long time? Here's some reasons why the process is often slow.
A backlash to riots could make police brutality even worse.
Medical records from a little-known company were used in two studies published in major journals. The New England Journal of Medicine has asked to see the data.
While Palmer did not succeed in getting the National Guard soldiers to march with the protesters, the soldiers took a knee to express their support.
The technology was old, the data poor, the bureaucracy slow, the guidance confusing, the administration not in agreement.
A pioneering universal basic income pilot in the low-income California city was scheduled to expire soon. But the coronavirus crisis made the case to extend it.
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
A news crew in the Van Nuys neighborhood in Los Angeles captured a wild sequence of events yesterday.
It's a symptom of a deeper problem.
The docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule syncs up perfectly with the music to "2001: A Space Odyssey."
How a luxury doggy daycare became an unlikely model of the future of work.
SpaceX's launch of its first manned spaceflight has already been marked as an historical moment for those in the US and worldwide. Here are some of the best shots which will surely make it into future textbooks.
How did neutrality become one of the main principles of Switzerland's foreign policy? Johnny Harris explains the history of this fundamental Swiss worldview.
From a Porsche in an ice race to an up-close and personal look of a beluga, here are the winners of the International Photography Awards winners this year.
The rebellion, after failing, had succeeded. And not just at advancing freedom. "The Christmas Uprising" in Jamaica was a groundbreaking action and a model; its enslaved leaders anticipated the methods of later revolutionary movements—from the Irish Republican Army to Gandhi's struggle against the British, from the French underground fight against the Nazis to the U.S. Civil Rights Movement.
While Amsterdam is known primarily for its bikes, these quirky-looking microcars are becoming increasingly common.
States are reopening courts to eviction hearings even as coronavirus-driven job losses continue, setting the stage for "a housing crisis of unparalleled magnitude."
With land in short supply, families are forming new traditions.
This cleaning professional has his work cut out for him with this biohazard of a minivan.