Here's Every Crappy 'Entrepreneur' Ad You've Ever Seen
Fed up with streaming? You're not alone. And these days, there's a whole micro-economy of custom iPod options, whether you want a 2 terabyte hard drive or built-in Bluetooth.
Juliane Koepcke, a 17-year-old teenager survived 10 days alone in the Amazon rainforest after falling nearly 10,000 feet during a plane crash.
Sometimes you just don't want people to see what's on your phone.
He could be a rising star of the party, or an alt-right Trojan horse. Or maybe there's no difference between the two.
According to legend, Charlemagne liked to lay out his lavish banquets on a sparkling-white tablecloth spun from pure asbestos.
Vinheteiro perfoms the entire 1980s song book while staring directly at the camera.
Why did identical twin sisters decide to speak only to each other in a way no one else could understand?
If not for the pandemic, it most likely would have happened back in July. While we wait, we'll be using this post to highlight some of our top purchases and a handful of the best live deals.
Bulk business mail is still a thing. How does the industry make money and how can we make it stop?
Fatima Bhutto on writing a novel of economic desperation and violence.
The short-sightedness of those responsible, mainly cattle ranchers and soy growers, for such destruction shows that immediate profit far outweighs anything else.
Dalton the Dragon reads a story to these four-week-old Golden Retriever puppies in Redland, California.
The children are held at hotels, instead of shelters, until they can be put on planes to their home countries. This bypasses the normal process that gives children a chance to ask for asylum.
He really stuck that landing there.
You might think there's not much gold left to uncover on Victoria's iconic goldfields — but these Aussie blokes are proving otherwise.
The prestigious line is coveted by cinephiles and taught in film schools. The company's president blames his "blind spots" for largely shutting out Black Americans.
Could a planet-to-space transportation system be more than something imagined by science fiction novelists? It turns out there's more to it than you'd think.
Singers, novelists, actors, and a future president worked for USPS before making it big.
"My daughter suddenly realized that my identical twin sister and I look very much alike, and it seemingly made her question which one of us was her mother. Mom is the one in the burgundy shirt."
Now, as the Romance Writers of America reckons with its history of racism, will she finally get her due?
Watch rally car driver Sébastien Ogier navigate through the roads of the 2017 Rally Finland like there's nothing to it.
Singer James Blunt revealed that when he was a student he once had symptoms of scurvy after adopting an all-meat diet.
"We suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into his tea. It was the only thing he drank since morning," Navalny press secretary Kira Yarmysh tweeted.
The Malaysia Airlines passenger flight that disappeared in 2014 has still not been fully recovered to this day, but in this simulation, it is soaring out of the sea and straight into the sky.
When Iceland reopened its public swimming pools after two months of closure, the nation was so delighted that queues formed outside pools at midnight.
he Mews, a father-son team of orthodontists, have an unusual theory about the source of crooked teeth — one that has earned them a following in some of the darker corners of the internet.
The actress dishes to Sean Evans about stories from her life while munching down some super spicy wings.
The Kamala Harris conversation is exhausting and infuriating in every direction.
They won't bite you, scientists say, and here's why that's important.
It's unusual for a film crew to intervene and save the wildlife they are filming, but if they hadn't, many of the penguins wouldn't have survived.
It was once a useful way to signal collective struggle against racism. Now it's an empty marketing slogan — and BIPOC is even worse.
Twitter loves the ads. Does that matter?
The Action Lab demonstrates how energy transfer affects the darkest material that absorbs nearly all heat.
Christian fundamentalists turned Nathan's wife into a haunted stranger. Now he's fighting to protect others from a similar fate.
Humans have been getting bored for centuries, if not millennia. Now there's a whole field to study the sensation, at a time when it may be more rampant than ever.
Johnny Harris explains the complicated history behind the United States-Mexican border.
Qualified immunity permits law enforcement and other government officials to violate people's constitutional rights with virtual impunity.
Two and a half years ago I went to a conference to take portraits of people who believe the earth is flat. I thought it would be straightforward photography project. It was not.
Julie Nolke hilariously distills all of the annoying quips said by those ubiquitous travel Instagrammers that make a living by sharing their globetrotting experiences.
Forget Amazon and Target. The best grocery service you can find is at Walmart. And it's been years in the making.
A professor embarks on a six-month binge of celebrity-led online courses.
This is perhaps the least efficient and most awe-inspiring way to make a knife.
The pandemic is forcing university classes and lectures online, but teaching staff are worried that, as their work goes digital, universities could claim the copyright. That could open the door to replacing teachers with prerecorded lectures during strikes or cuts.
Just a sweet moment of someone's cat taking a snooze.
The actress talks memories of Natasha Richardson, the cut scene she misses and the secrets she still keeps about that lizard scene.
Regardless of how many people you're playing with, "We Didn't Playtest This At All" is pure mayhem, and we can't get enough.
