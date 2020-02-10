OSCARS ON HIS SWEATER ALREADY

Why did Eminem perform his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself" at the 2020 Oscars? That's a great question, that hasn't yet been satisfactorily answered. But while we're waiting for an explanation, we can appreciate Martin Scorsese dozing off while Eminem rapped.

While much of the audience appeared to be enjoying the performance, the camera captured a few stars — notably Scorcese, Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel — looking totally lost:

