How Newspapers Reacted To The Too-Close-To-Call Election
THE DIVIDED STATES OF AMERICA

Votes are still being tabulated from Tuesday's US presidential election, Americans having gone to bed — if they slept at all — with the final results still unknown.

This gave newspaper editors a unique challenge to capture the unknown, without a clear winner or loser. Here is what newspapers across the country, and abroad, ran with on their front pages.

USA TODAY

The New York Post

Lincoln Journal Star

The Los Angeles Times

The Baltimore Sun

The New York Times

Tampa Bay Times

The Boston Globe

The Sacramento Bee

Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Colorado Springs Gazette

New York Daily News

Miami Herald

The Wall Street Journal

Newsday

Toronto Star

The West Australian


[Read more front pages at the Newseum]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

