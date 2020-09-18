As we transition from summer to fall — all the while dealing with the effects of climate change — this age-old question has arisen once again: would you rather be hot or cold?

This was the question that graphic designer Matt Shirley posed to his 390k Instagram followers a few days ago. And after tallying votes, Shirley created a graph that mapped the majority answer from each state.

What's most fascinating is that generally speaking, states with colder climates voted that they'd rather be cold than hot, with the exception of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, where the majority of Shirley's followers voted that they wished to be warm. On the other hand, most states that have warmer climates voted that they'd rather be hot.

Of course, this is by no means a comprehensive representation of what every resident in each state actually thinks, but much like one of Shirley's previous graphs we featured about the worst tourist attraction in each state, it's a fun, albeit not exactly scientific, poll of where people's preferences might lie.



[Via Reddit]