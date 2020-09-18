👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

TEMP POSITIONS

· Updated:

As we transition from summer to fall — all the while dealing with the effects of climate change — this age-old question has arisen once again: would you rather be hot or cold?

This was the question that graphic designer Matt Shirley posed to his 390k Instagram followers a few days ago. And after tallying votes, Shirley created a graph that mapped the majority answer from each state.

What's most fascinating is that generally speaking, states with colder climates voted that they'd rather be cold than hot, with the exception of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, where the majority of Shirley's followers voted that they wished to be warm. On the other hand, most states that have warmer climates voted that they'd rather be hot.

Of course, this is by no means a comprehensive representation of what every resident in each state actually thinks, but much like one of Shirley's previous graphs we featured about the worst tourist attraction in each state, it's a fun, albeit not exactly scientific, poll of where people's preferences might lie.


[Via Reddit]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample