During these unprecedented times, which words are we using the most to describe our incredibly strange epoch?

A Redditor wrote code to comb through search engine results for "During these __ times" going back to the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States in March. After getting thousands of results, they plugged the words into WordItOut, the free word cloud generator, with terms like difficult, challenging and uncertain coming up more than others. Here are the results of their findings.

[Via Reddit]

