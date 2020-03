A LITTLE TOO ON THE NOSE

As coronavirus cases spread around the world and across the US, the markets tank in response and questions rise about the US government's handling of the outbreak, let's check in on Washington, DC, just a block or so from the White House (at 14th St and G Street):

A dumpster fire today a block from the White House, sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/NPq1qXxgqD — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) March 9, 2020

A literal dumpster on fire on G street, just blocks from the White House @PoPville pic.twitter.com/5MzjfLEoCo — Courtney Holsworth (@CourtHolsworth) March 9, 2020



Seems about right.



[Via Twitter]