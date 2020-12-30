Drugs, Thugs And Hugs, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week we've got a few holiday tweets, a few words of advice, and a sneak peek of Twitter's new terms and conditions. Enjoy.
- Hope you all got a chance to experience this in the past month:
2. Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words? Unforgivable.
3. Editor's note: I'm actually 30 and I feel this way when I wake up every day.
4. You guys seen the new Twitter terms and conditions?
5. Good parenting advice:
6. Olivia has a point:
7. Questionable parenting advice:
8. Normalize dueling over every little petty dispute:
9. PSA:
10. If this is you, please don't.
Bonus: make this happen:
For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.