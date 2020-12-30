PLEASE DO NOT GO TO DUBAI

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week we've got a few holiday tweets, a few words of advice, and a sneak peek of Twitter's new terms and conditions. Enjoy.

Hope you all got a chance to experience this in the past month:

yeah sex is cool but what about when you're cutting wrapping paper and it goes ——— instead of ~~~~~ — Rachel (@femaleredhead) December 22, 2020

2. Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words? Unforgivable.

Conservatives when they hear "Happy Holidays" today pic.twitter.com/HUNTDr2HAv — Slayerfest 98 (@slayerfestx98) December 24, 2020

3. Editor's note: I'm actually 30 and I feel this way when I wake up every day.

30 year old jennifer garner waking up pic.twitter.com/V5ePAnYqgj — matt (@RealMattGannon) December 24, 2020

4. You guys seen the new Twitter terms and conditions?

i come here to talk to myself if you read it that's on you — anja (@internetanja) December 27, 2020

5. Good parenting advice:

before I went to college my father gave me this 3 part talk about substance abuse, sexual health, and hanging with the right ppl. he called it "drugs, thugs, and hugs" — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) December 28, 2020

6. Olivia has a point:

if weed isnt healthy why green — olivia ✧*̥₊˚ (@suckybby) December 29, 2020

7. Questionable parenting advice:

8. Normalize dueling over every little petty dispute:

I really love that "let's handle this like gentlemen" was, for an exceedingly long period of time, understood by all parties to mean "we will attempt to shoot one another dead simultaneously at dawn" — Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) December 28, 2020

9. PSA:

please stop saying "the UK Virus", it's called transphobia — Honda Daisy Sales Event (@dayclancy) December 30, 2020

10. If this is you, please don't.

When an influencer sees cases going over 1,000 pic.twitter.com/T4RsIdbJnr — Jolly Saint Nick Miller (@James_MacX) December 30, 2020

Bonus: make this happen:

what if twitter was closed one day a week like chickfila — backwoods barbie (@mayoprint) December 28, 2020

