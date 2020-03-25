Driver Is Forced To Drive Between Two Oncoming Trucks, Handles It Like A Champ
They did graze a pole at the end, but considering the more gnarly alternatives, this was probably the best case scenario.
[Via Reddit]
Stuck at home from New York to Nairobi, National Geographic photographers focus on family, empty streets, and walks in the wild.
The push to produce more desperately-needed equipment like air purifiers and respirators is leading to some fascinating improvised quick engineering and design solutions.
he debate over the true mortality rate of coronavirus are ongoing, but it's still helpful to visualize how the known mortality rate compares across age groups and across countries with outbreaks.
A man in Moscow would not leave this beaver alone and was taught a lesson in interacting with wildlife.
Photojournalist Sharon Pulwer experienced some far-from-routine sights when she flew from Newark Airport to her family in Tel Aviv with El Al airline.
Two designers help rock stars exhibit model behavior for once.
Bonnie details the confrontation she had after someone at the store called the coronavirus outbreak a "political hoax."
The massive legislation includes direct payments, an expansion of unemployment insurance, and loans for small businesses.
It took eight centuries from its first recorded sighting for the fork to become universal at tables in the West. Here's why.
These two curious cats watching a fish swimming in the sink didn't have any idea what would happen next.
Of course, I don't know for sure that I have COVID-19, because there is no testing where I live.
If one nose boop turns the fox's power on, why doesn't another boop turn it off? Can we get tech support in here?
Depending on your preferences, this could run you up a hefty bill — or it could be a pleasant surprise to realize how economical it can be when you plan, and shop, ahead.
The action-thriller is coming to Quibi (yes, Quibi) in April 2020.
A the U.S. stock market closed out its worst week since 2008. Amid such economic turbulence, some market researchers look to a familiar, powerful set of numbers to predict the future.
After passengers aboard luxury cruise ships tested positive for the coronavirus, one crew member was out at sea as they watched the industry fall apart.
The town of Barle-Nassau on the Dutch/Belgian border might be "the most complicated border town in the world."
Marc Hauser fights hurricane force winds during his Guinness World Record-setting jump.
Here's all that was wrong and confusing about the conclusion of the new Star Wars trilogy.
Are you stronger than a fifth grader?
If it weren't for a total mixup — misunderstanding Ariana Grande's "Imagine" for John Lennon's "Imagine" — Mayer would have been part of the infamous celebrity group-singing video as well.
Our world became one of isolation, round-the-clock care, panic and uncertainty — even as society carried on around us with all too few changes.
The COVID-19 coronavirus will kill more people if we end social distancing early. St. Louis' experience in 1918 makes that clear.
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.
The SIR Model is being used to predict the spread of the coronavirus — here's how it works.
People who now advocate that we "choose the economy" are not being honest about the consequences of that decision.
How do you access a Mac built in 1999 and last used in 2008 when you have no compatible display and barely any ports in common?
A guitarist shows off a life hack that will enhance a basic acoustic guitar into an enhanced string instrument.
Last month, UFO buffs spotted a strange object in data acquired by STEREO, specifically what appears to be a wheel-shaped UFO.
"Financial Independence Retire Early," with its emphasis on extreme frugality, grew in popularity after the last financial crisis. But can the movement prepare its followers for the next one?
Jason Fenske looks into the battery-to-wheel efficiency of a Tesla Model 3.
If we close our eyes, we hear Tom Hanks from "Castaway."
I was here because my three most potent physical fears were of heights, speed and falling. And there was nothing, I figured, that combined all three as effectively — or as horrifically — as skydiving.
"Game of Thrones" encompasses so many characters and complicated plot points — and that's not including the ones that the show may have referenced, only to abandon entirely in the later seasons.
The Prince of Wales, 71, is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.
Spain records 738 deaths in past 24 hours, while death toll in Italy now double that of Hubei.
It seems counterintuitive, a structure "floating" by the tension of threads, but it's actually an amazing feat of engineering.
Experts weigh in on the biological reasons children could be better protected from severe cases of COVID-19.
Some 555 million years ago, this worm-like animal with a mouth and butt tunneled through the seafloor, originating the body plan that gave rise to humans and most other animals.
Even train conductors need a little java to get moving as motorists in Romania found out.
The Darién Gap is a lawless wilderness on the border of Colombia and Panama, teeming with everything from deadly snakes to antigovernment guerrillas.
This is the (virtual) reality we live in now.
The chance encounter has led to insights on how insects make it to distant islands.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is a technological marvel. It also has toilets designed so incredibly poorly that the entire system needs to be unclogged and flushed out with acid, yes acid, on a regular basis, at the cost of $400,000 a pop.
Back in 2015, the Southern Voice Band gave this small crowd the performance of a lifetime with a spirited cover of "Let's Get It On."