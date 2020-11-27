Donald Trump Sat At A Tiny Desk And The Internet Had A Field Day Roasting Him
Yesterday on Thanksgiving, the internet received the greatest blessing of all: Trump emerged from wherever it is he's been hanging out tweeting about election fraud to give a press briefing… at a very very tiny desk.
He delivered a Thanksgiving message and spoke on the COVID-19 vaccine and its projected distribution timeline.
He also lost his patience with a reporter who asked him about the election and Joe Biden and told him, "Don't talk to me that way."
None of this, however, ended up being the most notable news to come from the briefing. What people were really hung up on was the very very tiny desk — and rightly so.
The jokes even prompted the hashtag #DiaperDon to start trending, which, while it's not exactly the best of boomer humor, did effectively get President Trump's attention. (The below are actual, real tweets of Trump's, because you really can't make this stuff up.)
But while Trump at the tiny desk is indeed a comical sight to see, he's not the only president to sit at this absurdly small table.
Ultimately the Thanksgiving Trump jokes hit the same snag they always do: we end up making fun of how he looks instead of, oh, I don't know, the extraordinarily inappropriate behavior he exhibits in his position not only as president, but as an adult man.
(But the tiny desk is still pretty funny.)