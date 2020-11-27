Yesterday on Thanksgiving, the internet received the greatest blessing of all: Trump emerged from wherever it is he's been hanging out tweeting about election fraud to give a press briefing… at a very very tiny desk.

He delivered a Thanksgiving message and spoke on the COVID-19 vaccine and its projected distribution timeline.

President @realDonaldTrump says vaccine distribution will "start next week and the week after" for frontline workers, seniors pic.twitter.com/dTx8Pi5tlx — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 26, 2020

He also lost his patience with a reporter who asked him about the election and Joe Biden and told him, "Don't talk to me that way."

None of this, however, ended up being the most notable news to come from the briefing. What people were really hung up on was the very very tiny desk — and rightly so.

Donald Trump NPR Tiny Desk Concert pic.twitter.com/IEW4s3lxy4 — how great is our god dude (@JuliusIrvington) November 27, 2020

hold me closer tiny-desk man — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 27, 2020

The jokes even prompted the hashtag #DiaperDon to start trending, which, while it's not exactly the best of boomer humor, did effectively get President Trump's attention. (The below are actual, real tweets of Trump's, because you really can't make this stuff up.)

Trump is extremely upset that #DiaperDon is trending, so he wants to shut down Twitter, because of how conservatives love free speech. pic.twitter.com/m5dprHRMwi — David Roberts (@drvox) November 27, 2020

But while Trump at the tiny desk is indeed a comical sight to see, he's not the only president to sit at this absurdly small table.

Really, it's not the desk that's weird. This small desk has been used many, many times when Presidents sign bills into law. pic.twitter.com/71NSvgFJ71 — Trending in the United States (@Mantia) November 27, 2020

This is not the first time Trump has sat at the bill-signing desk either. In fact, years ago, he even remarked, "This is a child's desk, but that's okay." https://t.co/hWVb2ZwF3S pic.twitter.com/KWAzAmKPx9 — Trending in the United States (@Mantia) November 27, 2020

Ultimately the Thanksgiving Trump jokes hit the same snag they always do: we end up making fun of how he looks instead of, oh, I don't know, the extraordinarily inappropriate behavior he exhibits in his position not only as president, but as an adult man.

(But the tiny desk is still pretty funny.)