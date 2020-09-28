5 Main Takeaways From The New York Times's Bombshell Report On Trump's Taxes
The New York Times published on Sunday a bombshell report on President Trump's taxes revealing persistent losses and decades of tax avoidance. The paper obtained more than 20 years' worth of Trump's tax information, which the president has long sought to keep private. During and after the 2016 election, Trump has repeatedly told the public he would release his tax returns when he was no longer under audit.
The exposé, published just 37 days before the election, is full of previously unreported facts and figures about the president's finances.
Here are five key takeaways from the report:
- The president paid just $750 a year in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and he "paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made."
- Since 2000, Trump's golf courses have lost $315.6 million, and Trump Corporation has lost $134 million; his Washington hotel lost $55.5 million through 2018.
- Trump raked in $427.4 million from "The Apprentice," "along with the licensing and endorsement deals that flowed from his expanding celebrity." He wrote off as a business expense more than $70,000 spent on his hairstyling while filming the show.
- Trump "is personally responsible for loans and other debts totaling $421 million, with most of it coming due within four years."
- An adverse ruling in "a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses" could cost Trump over $100 million.
[Via The New York Times]