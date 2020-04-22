Watch Donald Trump And Melania Trump Figure Out How To Work A Shovel While Planting A Tree For Earth Day
Manual labor really isn't one of Donald Trump's strong suits.
"Today we feel like one big army devoted to one fight. Today it feels like maybe, just maybe, we can keep up."
The iconic actor played Iceman, Doc Holliday, Batman and Jim Morrison, but behind all the mythic roles was a man grasping for meaning wherever he could find it. Here he opens up about cancer, strength and death.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening her city, calling the shutdowns "total insanity." On Wednesday, Goodman appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper and it was, well, insanity.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
Several newly-classified deaths in California completely reshuffle the trajectory of the pandemic in the US.
Hosts are calling it the Airbnb apocalypse. But it's more akin to an enema.
With more people staying inside and streaming movies, more scrutiny is being given to the 2015 sci-fi adventure film "Jurassic World" and its spectacularly over-the-top death scene.
What really happened at St. Mary's in Winchester?
Here's the latest on why the testing problem isn't solved yet.
"My daughters had to go to stay with their uncles during the quarantine. I had to work and I kept my dog Lilo, and she cried every time we made video calls."
This is painfully funny because it's true.
The island of Borneo is the only home of the proboscis monkey, an endangered primate that is surprisingly resilient.
In the world of COVID-19, any precaution is a good one. For instance, you don't want to accidentally get splashed with unsanitized water or liquid. This detachable shield ensures that won't happen.
The so-called "Viking Takeoff" maneuver is really something to behold.
Many experts want the WFH workforce to stay put until a vaccine is approved. If you do head back, expect indoor masks, staggered schedules, small meetings, and the death of open-office plans.
And yes, these are likely going to be what the insides of the pipes you drink water from look like as well.
There's so much plastic everywhere around us, and it's having a real effect on the environment. If you want to start reducing your use, making the switch to these compostable pods is a nice first step.
As governors in other parts of the country form coalitions to strategize lifting stay-at-home orders, a look at regional patterns reveals the challenges they will face as they try to combat the crisis.
Brent Underwood purchased an abandoned mining town, Cerro Gordo, and he's having the time of his life.
A YouTuber flew his tiny Grumman Tiger over Victorville, California —the world's largest airplane parking lot.
Feeling guilty about fleeing the city for greener pastures is not a sufficient reason to write a personal essay.
When it comes to battling the spread of the novel coronavirus, Kentucky and Rhode Island might look similar on paper. They've done comparable numbers of diagnostic tests and lost similar numbers of residents to the disease. But there's one key difference.
Who needs to use a knife to slice open a watermelon when you can make one explode with many, many rubber bands?
Reading the memoir, there are passages that will forever change the way I think about Allen. I cannot unread, unhear, unknow them. I wish I could.
The idea has been around for centuries. But it took a high school science fair, George W. Bush, history lessons and some determined researchers to overcome skepticism and make it federal policy.
Please, please do not try this at home.
Conan O'Brien crashed TIBCO's conference call and hilarity ensued.
It's getting hard these days to escape the signs of apocalypse. But it won't be the pandemic (not this one, anyway) that spells our doom.
Disney's new streaming service arrived in the UK just as the coronavirus lockdown kicked in. With so many hours to fill, it seemed like a sensible investment. Pretty soon, it was infiltrating my every waking hour.
In addition to having Brad Pitt report on the weather, Krasinski also invited Chance the Rapper and Billie Eilish to perform for a virtual prom he held for high-schoolers who didn't have the chance to go to their prom.
A "big baby" became a meme on TikTok and Twitter after a video of him bouncing on his dad's back in a freshly powdered diaper went viral with people asking why he seemed so "gigantic."
They paid $35 million to then lose $20 million in sales.
If you find it hard to remember what day it is in the week, you should follow these easy-peasy tips.
Not only does composting make for substantially better growing conditions for those veggies, it can also help reduce waste when you prioritize buying compostable goods.
When the Polizia needed a special weapon to chase down mafiosos, it called Maranello.
lack holes, by definition, are so dense that not even light can escape. But ask any astrophysicist, and they'll report that black holes are among some of the brightest objects in the universe. What's going on here?
Footage from France taken in March 2020 captures the scary moment for a skier when he was engulfed in an avalanche.
The past few weeks have seen a large number of new domain registrations beginning with the word "reopen" and ending with U.S. city or state names.
Contact tracing involves locating the infected, logging where they went and with whom they came into contact, then determining if those contacts are quarantining.
When the Allies vanquished Nazi Germany in 1945, the U.S. captured many of the Germans' powerful V-2 rockets. Those seized rockets didn't stay in Europe for long.
Taddy the cat catches some mad air while out snowskating.
That the Shuttle resulted in many technological and scientific advancements is undeniable. The question is whether those benefits were worth the cost. Regrettably, the only plausible answer is no.
Starting at $399, the 2020 iPhone SE brings back the look of the iPhone 8 — bezels, Touch ID and a smaller form-factor. Is it a good deal?
While Kimmel's son's reaction is adorable, it's Kimmel's daughter that really steals the show.
Robin Antalek considers the legacy of the man who abandoned her for another family and never looked back.
This is what I learned during 10 days of treating Covid pneumonia at Bellevue Hospital.
You might laugh at the big suits and single hoop hearing, but you couldn't pull it off.