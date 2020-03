Country music star Dolly Parton took a moment on Saturday to pay her respects to Kenny Rogers, who she called a "wonderful man and a true friend."

Parton and Rogers were longtime collaborators and had a big hit together in 1983 with the pop duet, "Islands in the Stream." They spent many years with each other on the road performing and touring.

You never know how much you love somebody until they're gone. I've had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

