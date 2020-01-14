Dog Wastes Zero Time Getting What He Wants In Supermarket
"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."
[Via Twitter]
"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Archival images from the late 19th and early 20th centuries reveal engineered labyrinths of civic optimism
Unlike in previous generations, hardly any formal organizations are pushing to reduce the amount that Americans drink. Some groups oppose marijuana, guns, porn, junk food, and virtually every other vice. Whatever happened to the anti-alcohol movement?
The presence of Nazi flags is hard to ignore in these slice-of-life footage of Berlin in 1936.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An astonished onlooker caught one angry driver in Toledo ramming his vehicle into another.
While the East Coast of the US is seeing some unseasonably warm temperatures, large swaths of Canada are experiencing some remarkably cold days, in the negative 30s and 40s.
With near-constant updates spinning out of Buckingham Palace, it's hard to keep up with the absolutely batshit quotes palace insiders are giving to press.
"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."
The chart is simple. Actually taking care of a baby? Not so much.
Mia Khalifa famously earned just £9,000 over her entire career. But how much can the average star charge for a scene? And which kind of scenes pay the most?
Stephen Colbert lights into Gwyneth Paltrow's scientifically questionable products and her upcoming Netflix series, The Goop Lab.
The discovery of a legendary, lost shipwreck in North America has pitted treasure hunters and archaeologists against each other, raising questions about who should control sunken riches.
Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter have been mastering the board in the "Jeopardy!" greatest of all time tournament. See if you can answer the clues, as compiled by the fan site J! Archive, that all three of them have missed.
Data is essential to modern business. Therefore, so are data analysts who know how to use the most important data management tools: SQL and MySQL. Learn them both in "MySQL and SQL for Beginners," now just $12.99.
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
With Australia's bushfires in the news, stories about koalas claiming they're "functionally extinct" have gone viral. Here are the facts.
At first she seems to love it, but then after a few gulps, she has two choice words to sum up the experience.
Google, Kleiner Perkins, and some of biotech's biggest players aligned to create Calico, a company that wants to halt aging
Glass buildings are responsible for up to one billion bird deaths in the United States each year. At a time when two-thirds of North American birds are in danger of extinction from climate change, it's no exaggeration to say that glass architecture is a threat to life on Earth.
If Kermit the Frog gained a certain schadenfreude watching people struggle in the snow, it would be something like this.
As we inch closer to phones with all-screen designs, physical buttons are on the chopping block.
When the Nieuw Haarlem wrecked in 1647, it catalyzed the creation of Cape Town. Now, an archaeologist is on the verge of finding this lost ship that forever changed history.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park tricked this poor reporter that what she was holding wasn't a koala bear, but a very vicious "drop bear."
Records of ancient microbes, like those found in glacier ice, give scientists a glimpse into Earth's evolutionary and climate history. As our planet undergoes climate change, these frozen records can inform predictions about which microorganisms will survive, and what the resulting environment will look like.
A guy did some on-site reporting at the Midwest Furfest, an annual convention in Rosemont, Illinois and there's many memorable attendees.
One new study has determined that we reach our "peak unhappiness" at age 47.2 years old in developed nations and 48.2 in developing countries.
The unlikely miracle that is "You need a budget."
Jeremy Dewitte has been arrested three times for impersonating a police officer.
Before there was Instagram Face, there was Dr. Fredric Brandt, who redefined cosmetic dermatology forever by bringing a smooth, plump, and ageless face to the masses
Infrared cameras recognize the heat emitted from your face.
We can feel his terror just watching this video.
The single-take WWI thriller required an army of collaborators, battling birds and clouds along the way.
History is full of such proposed innovations: solutions that will eliminate armrest battles, allow flexibility in seat dimensions and, frequently, make the middle seat less terrible. But more often than not, the concepts — for better or worse — stall before ever moving past the prototype.
It's everything we ever wanted and more.
A mother, a son, an unraveling mind — and a mental health system that can't keep up.
It's windy with a chance of upside-down waterfalls at Faroe Islands.
Looking for a new game for family board game night? "Trekking The National Parks" is a well-reviewed game that any nature lover can enjoy.
It's such a problem that professional organizations and conferences are dedicated to its existence — and its suppression.
Jennifer Lopez and Jamie Foxx were among those snubbed by the academy during the Oscar nominations 2020.
If he's done it thrice, he's sure to do it the fourth time.
Sanders and Warren say they are friends. Now there are new tensions between them.
Come for the amazing athleticism of Spitfire, the record-breaking whippet. Stay for the loving relationship between him and his trainer.
We see footage of Amazon package theft all the time, but what we don't see every day is the house owners getting their packages back.
David Lunn Jr. was a star hooper in Baltimore and headed in a good direction after a modest college career. Then fentanyl took over.
It was heralded as the product that would kill internal email chains. Instead, it's changed how we behave while in the office.
Even if you don't care about the royals (which, fair enough), this is a remarkable illustration of how the UK's tabloids operate.
Rural laborers, used to keeping time with the seasons, relocated to manufacturing towns and cities at significant rates. They not only had to adjust to dangerous, fast-paced industrial work, but to new schedules.
Noah Kalina originally uploaded six years of progress in 2006 — and the video went viral. Here's the update.
With millions of people at risk, experts are looking to past big eruptions to better understand the unique hazards this peak can produce.