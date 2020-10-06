When You Spot Your Dog Just When It's About To Steal A Pillow
"I wasn't going to do it. I was just thinking about it."
[Via Boing Boing]
Eddie Van Halen, the virtuoso guitarist for Van Halen, died Tuesday at the age of 65. His contributions to music are innumerable, but this guitar solo is the moment he became a legend.
Daily passengers travelling by air dropped by 95 percent in the first month of the pandemic.
To date, 240 people from 19 countries have visited the International Space Station. No one person, no one crew, could convey the space station story in its entirety. But we asked some of the people who've spent the most time there: What's it like?
Sometimes the best optical illusions are the ones you encounter by accident.
The report also accused the employee of misusing a library credit card to buy electronics and home goods for personal use.
When being qualified isn't nearly enough.
Scientists 3D-printed sea turtle eggs and stuffed transmitters inside. When poachers pulled them out of nests, the devices tracked their every move.
The change is a significant escalation on its previous actions targeting QAnon and one of the broadest rules the social media giant has put in place in its history.
The Rotherhithe Tunnel, a road tunnel underneath River Thames in London, is not the safest of structures.
Not Haruki Murakami, that's for sure.
Data visualization artist Matt Shirley put together a map of brutally honest state slogans.
Catching mad air on his motocross bike off an improvised dirt ramp is no big deal for Colby Raha.
Hsieh has purchased 71 bathrooms in less than three months.
Williams's response to Trump's tweet about how people shouldn't be afraid of COVID-19 is serious and important, but her pronunciation of the word "corona" is certainly left-field.
A faraway island in Alaska has had its share of visitors, but none can remain for long on its shores.
I knew that if I wanted to seal the deal, I'd need to stand out.
He challenged her to take the money underneath a bottle without touching the bottle. She, well, nailed it.
You are not alone in feeling anxious, and you are not alone if you want to drink. The good news is you don't have to.
Fortunately for at least three generations of guitar players and hard rockers, Van Halen found his future in six-strings and influenced, easily, tens of thousands of players who followed him over the course of more than 40 years, primarily through the band that bore his name.
We're not sure whether Billi really knows that she's asking for catnip by pushing the button, but she seems pretty content by the end result.
Just because almost every gadget or appliance can be connected to the internet, doesn't mean they should be. Outages can render these "smart" devices useless, and many use weak security that can make them easily hackable.
How they they educated the public about the Spanish Flu more than a century ago, colorized with the magic of technology.
Last Thursday, Armenian chess grandmaster Tigran L. Petrosian's team win was overturned and he was banned for life by both Chess.com and the Pro Chess League for as-yet "unspecified fair play regulations."
A transnational video game love story.
A horrifying simulation reveals the devastation unleashed on a city if a nuclear bomb was dropped on it.
How sick is Trump, really? When did Trump last test negative for the virus? What medications is Trump being given? And more.
Some of the late actor's closest friends and family discuss how he kept his journey private, and the work he urged them to continue carrying through.
"Awkward," a short by director Nata Metlukh, beautifully illustrates a day filled with awkward moments.
With over 1,800 reviews on Amazon, this massage gun from Legiral has a 4.7/5 star average. The best part? It's on sale for just $89.99.
Author of The "Book Of Horror," Matt Glasby, breaks down exactly how the scariest horror movies get under our skin.
Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz and more star in this spy thriller, coming January 15, 2021.
With tourism struggling, a number of Caribbean countries are enticing Americans with tax-free short-term visas.
Thirty years after "Ice Ice Baby," Robert Van Winkle is ready to talk about it all — his rise, his fall and that infamous night on the balcony. And it may just change how you feel about him.
YouTubers Demoliton Ranch blow up a teddy-bear wearing body armor with a German stick grenade to see how much damage it causes the big guy.
1990 was an extraordinary year for music. The Hood Internet took 60 of the greatest songs from that year and condensed it down to an epic three minute mashup.
Two years ago, Brent Underwood purchased the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo, where he has been living as its sole resident for the last six months. Here are some of the most interesting insights about his experience.
The fascinating history of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and how they bust criminals in the United States.
A teenage clerk dialed 911. How should the brothers who own CUP Foods pay for what happened next?
In 1841, William Henry Harrison became the first commander in chief to die in office.
Just because oak trees and squirrels have a symbiotic relationship doesn't mean there's not some form of manipulation happening every now and then.
Before the pandemic, the Times Square Olive Garden was the chain's best-performing location.
This year's iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to have a new squared-off design, support 5G cellular networks and come in four different variants.
A fire or a flooding is already a very stressful situation to have to deal with, but just imagine having to grapple with that on a nuclear submarine.
IGN's worst-reviewed movies of 2020 (so far) is an unfortunate list, because nobody sets out to make a bad movie (as far as we know), but sometimes a project just doesn't come together.
The conservative Supreme Court Justices claimed "the court has created a problem that only it can fix."
2020 is the terrible gift that just keeps on giving.