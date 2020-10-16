This Melodious Dog Sings Along With The 'Star Trek' Theme Whenever He Hears It
This dog always sings along to the Star Trek intro every time he hears the horns. "He's never done this for anything else," claims the dog's owner.
[Via Twitter]
At 72, the singer is still looking for adventure. She talks about her years with Fleetwood Mac, the abortion that made them possible, her friendship with Harry Styles and more.
This week, we've got Amy Coney Barrett's blank notepad, this can't be the same brain, every day I do my silly little tasks, and the iPhone 12 looks like an iPhone 5.
Who stole the cookie from the plastic cup?
American television has had to compete with the deranged reality show that is the Trump era, and now we've got a million viewing options and a lot less worth watching.
They also knew that they were working at the most dangerous jobs in the country for a company that was obsessed with extracting as much coal as it could.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees.
It's been quite the week for tweets, and we've rounded up some of our favorites that capture the mood of the moment.
On OnlyFans, straight male creators lure in queer subscribers with the promise of quality dick — then punish them with criminally boring SFW selfies.
This guy pretty much sums up the ubiquitous social media posts of Peloton users.
In a New York Post report, Facebook and Twitter smell a rat.
The Women's KKK, an affiliated-but-separate racist organization for white Protestant women, courted members through an insincere "empowerment feminism."
This scene from "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hill" is stressful to watch with its original audio — but this version is almost… peaceful?
Tracking the poet's chaotic, self-destructive life, his correspondence strains toward the condition of music.
95% of all plane crashes have at least one survivor. How can you improve your chances of making it through a catastrophic plane accident?
The majority of Americans will need to take the coming COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to persuade those who won't want to.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman with tax fraud in an alleged $2 billion scheme that also ensnared prominent investor Robert Smith.
These are the psychological traps to avoid so that we have enough money.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden had two very different town halls on Thursday night. Here are some of the key moments from each.
A new study shows that some big carnivores are getting up to half their diet from sources like trash, crops, or small mammals that live near people.
As it seems likely that we're heading into a third peak of COVID-19 cases, this 1-minute video provides a sobering picture of the progression of the pandemic in the US since March.
Detractors of the Netflix film have painted it as sordid and exploitative. They couldn't be more wrong.
From Mentos to Kit-Kat bars, companies used to use catchy jingles for their ad campaigns. Why have they fallen out of favor?
The president's liabilities are spelled out in dozens of documents, published here.
Eat more, for starters. But there's slightly more to it than that.
A question about soybeans at the Iowa US Senate debate becomes a cringeworthy moment.
The oxygen supply system has failed in a module on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) but the crew is in no danger, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Thursday.
"As a former public official, I believe we have not treated Americans as adults, who understand truth, sacrifice and responsibility," Christie said in a statement.
Poor Brewster is being blocked out of the living room by this obstructive cat.
Presenting the Pacino Scream-o-Meter — our scientific measurement of iconic Pacino shrieking, from "Heat" to the orgasmic "Frankie and Johnny." Hoo-ah!.
Spreadsheets run the world. When they break, governments and companies turn to an elite group of experts to save the day.
Which candies make the best tasting spirits? A couple of booze connoisseurs find out.
The two-inch-long wasps Vespa mandarinia — regrettably dubbed "murder hornets" — are the biggest wasps in the world. The problem is they're native to Asia, but in 2019 and 2020 people have spotted over a dozen of them (so far) in a corner of Washington.
Reports are on the rise regarding excruciating headaches, stomach upsets for weeks on end, sudden outbreaks of shingles and flare-ups of autoimmune disorders. A common thread among the complaints, one that has been months in the making, is chronic stress.
A homeowner valiantly attempts to find out the source of this noise from the ground and we still don't know.
"Four Seasons: Winter" was a real bop back in its day.
Including garlic herb, smoky bourbon, garlic pepper, chipotle pepper, cayenne pepper, whiskey habanero and ghost pepper hot sauces, this well-reviewed collection is the perfect gift for the hot head in your life.
The stunning rise behind an absurd baseball simulation online game.
When Miles Hargrove's dad was kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas, he asked a young friend to act as negotiator.
I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 82.
We were not expecting that this was how the stunt would end.
Instead, he praised the group, deemed a potential source of terrorism by the FBI, for being strongly against pedophilia.
Homes with gas stoves can contain approximately 50 to 400 percent higher concentrations of NO2 than homes with electric stoves, often resulting in levels of indoor air pollution that would be illegal outdoors.
Doug DeMuro somehow got his hands on a Ford Bronco prototype and it's got features out the wazoo.
From a Siberian tiger hugging a Manchurian fir tree to a fox chowing down on a goose, the winners of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, announced Wednesday by the Natural History Museum in London, are simply stunning.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse criticized President Donald Trump earlier this week during a phone call with constituents, saying a number of unflattering things about the President, including that he's "flirted with White supremacists" and "kisses dictators' butts," his office confirmed to CNN.
Once you learn to play 71 different Nirvana riffs, you earn the title of rock god.