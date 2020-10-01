Doctor Gets Interviewed On Live TV, His Grandson Ends Up Hilariously Stealing The Spotlight
It's a perfect encapsulation of the hazards and unexpected delights of live TV.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
It's a perfect encapsulation of the hazards and unexpected delights of live TV.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
David Blagdon's long-term detention has been described as "barbaric."
An outlandish idea codenamed "Operation Fantasia" aimed to demoralize the Axis power by mimicking legendary spirits.
A brave arborist in San Bernadino, California climbed a 100-foot tree to chop off some fronds of a palm tree that might cause damage to humans and property.
It's a perfect encapsulation of the hazards and unexpected delights of live TV.
One of the most thorough looks at inequality between men and women can be found on the Reddit forum Am I The Asshole. (The answer is usually "yes.")
An Atlantic investigation reveals who they are and what they might do on Election Day.
The rituals surrounding weddings and engagements are pretty weird, when you come to think of it.
A new report by the CDC has linked COVID-19 cases to dining at restaurants.
You're 19 years old. You get famous overnight. You move to LA. Now what?
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
Since the inception of America, conservatives have regularly — even desperately — sought to distort and exploit religious traditions.
The "Harry Potter" author has enlisted A-list defenders to cast her as a victim of "harassment" — but that only reveals the power she has to control the narrative.
We can't put our finger on it, but there's just something that's a little bit off when the animation is upscaled from 24 FPS to 60 FPS.
"I would like people to feel something, feel emotions and energy."
Fear the walking dead, unless… well, they don't want to be near you.
Be it politics, Taylor Swift or cake, the memes of 2020 have been a comfort in dark times.
I think she liked it a little too much.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of "Kid A," we're counting down the band's best tracks, from "Creep" to "No Surprises" to "True Love Waits" and points in between.
Which movies from directors like Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg have the highest and lowest IMDb ratings?
Warning: spoilers ahead. Keanu Reeves was given a full body transformation in "Bill and Ted Face The Music" thanks to this visual effects expert.
Don't feel comfortable giving big corporations access to your security footage? Neither do we. This security system from Eufy lets you keep your encrypted footage stored locally — away from prying eyes.
How can you order a pizza without saying "extra large, vegetarian, pizza, pepperoni, bacon, tomato, and cheese"?
The worlds of competitive eating and veganism seemingly have nothing in common — but these YouTube bros are trying to shake it all up.
Ain't no tracking like first-party tracking 'cause first-party tracking don't stop.
This guy did not sign up for this.
A mix of hidden standards make the ubiquitous cable a pain to deal with.
Why Bain Capital's Varsity Brands failed to stop a child sex scandal in cheerleading.
Apple has done a lot of interesting things to aid the public in the fight against COVID-19. For their employees, they've even designed their own face mask, delivered in packaging that's every bit as good as any of their product packaging.
The US chain's sandwiches do not meet definition of bread or a staple food, Supreme Court rules in tax case.
Cynicism may be warranted, but it's not all over yet.
Someone captured an extraordinary interaction between a wolf and a grizzly bear at Yellowstone National Park.
How soon will coronavirus vaccines be ready? Here's what the most current research tells us about when the process that will get our lives back to normal will unfold.
Senior critic Robert Sietsema traces the New York history of the opulent and humor-inflected restaurant, which ramped up public expectations for dining.
Yellowjackets are a menace, and sometimes beekeepers have to make the tough decision to destroy them if they get out of control. Shawn Woods shows how he dismantles the hives using dry ice.
Walmart is giving its massive stores a makeover, with a redesign that mimics its app so shoppers can more easily find what they're looking for.
It's not R.
Veritasium tackles a geometric conundrum by using tiles.
This is the insane true story of a beat cop, painter and messiah figure who outran the law — until he ran afoul of Vladimir Putin.
CEO Brian Armstrong called social activism divisive and a distraction in a recent blog post, and the company is offering any "uncomfortable" workers an exit package.
"To recap here, the drug didn't get any better. The cancer patients didn't get any better. You just got better at making money."
In her Instagram post, Teigen opened up about her miscarriage: "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."
Cody gets the ultimate thrill as a surgery patient with getting the opportunity to knock himself out.
The social behemoth is weaving together Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp even as watchdogs and regulators close in. No big deal: only democracy hangs in the balance.
Had my fiancée and I, like so many of the contestants on the series, reached the end of our endurance?
Sometimes curiosity will lead you down a startling path.
Google Maps' reviewing system has provided a platform for Nazi sympathizers and antisemitic harassment for years.