THIS WILL NOT FLY

· Updated:

"You want to help healthcare workers? These are the goddamn N95 masks that we have to deal with."


[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DITCH, PLEASE

bloomberg.com

If your business model is to corral the largest possible herd of unicorns and make them run up the hill as fast as possible, a lot of them are going to fall into a ravine, that is just a basic theorem of Finance 101.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample