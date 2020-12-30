Digg Editors' Favorite Videos Of 2020

As 2020 finally draws to a close, the Digg editorial staff took a look back at our personal favorite videos of the year.

So much has changed in 2020 that each month feels like a year and time has ceased to have any real meaning. Nowhere is this sentiment of disorientation captured more perfectly than in comedian Julie Nolke's video where she explains to her pre-pandemic past self what is going on in the future. It's a concept so brilliant that Nolke has made a whole four-part series out of it, but our favorite one is still the first video where Nolke's April self tries to warn her January self what will go down this year without spelling everything out. — Pang-Chieh Ho

This kid might have to wait a bit longer to see his favorite soccer team play in the stadium, but when the time comes, he'll be more than ready. His attempt at getting his mom to sing along and drop the f-bomb — his mom doesn't budge, by the way — is wholesome and a light-hearted off-the-field sports moment we all needed this year. — Adwait Patil

I proper love the Scouse accent awwwwww 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v8W40lOv6q — * (@Uwnayna) October 7, 2020

In January, Luke Mones captured the quintessential behaviors of an overfriendly, overeager roommate — on a good day. Little did we know that within less than two months, we'd all be trapped inside with our roommates, to either be plagued by Mones's character or, in some cases, become him. So in addition to still being an extremely funny and canny impression, in hindsight, this video was also remarkably prescient. Just two questions for Luke: 1) how did you know and 2) can you please give us a clue as to what fresh hell we're in for in 2021? — Molly Bradley

craigslist roommate who thinks you're best friends pic.twitter.com/a6CfsO4QSu — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) January 29, 2020



Conservative Lecturer Destroys SJW College Student

While we still can't believe this video was from 2020, comedian Jeremy Levick's "conservative lecturer DESTROYS sjw college student" from January was one of the sharpest political satire videos of the year. Give Levick a sketch comedy show, you cowards. — James Crugnale

conservative lecturer DESTROYS sjw college student pic.twitter.com/QmrIaqsonq — jeremy levick (@jeremylevick) January 17, 2020



Honorable Mention

Donald Trump was on people's minds for much of 2020 and his antics during the pandemic provided comedians with a lot of fuel.

However, it was J-L Cauvin's uncannily good impression of the president that captured the internet's attention back in March and became one of the top-viewed Digg videos of the year.