This Parody Of The 'Different' Girl In 90s High School Movies Is A Masterpiece
From the flannel and chocker combo to the "Kings of Leon" soundtrack, everything about this impression is spot-on.
[Via Twitter]
It's cool. But also weird. Which is sort of fitting for the late Man in Black.
"I have a special assignment for you. Your boss doesn't know about it. You'll help two engineers from the US Department of Energy build a special iPod. Report only to me."
Teo Domani discovered that the bully from "The Simpsons" with his trademark derisive catch phrase "ha, ha" went together perfectly with M83's "Midnight City."
In October 2018, a 26-year-old TV production assistant ran into the woods while shooting on location in Idaho. He hasn't been seen since.
This listing for 203 E. Morrison in Fayette, Missouri, takes a very sharp turn.
A falling box fools the residents of this Ukrainian town.
Maybe it's time to turn off the GPS.
YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer shared every step of their parenting journey. Except the last.
We're glad that the pilot was able to pull off this stunt, but this does not seem safe.
When New York City moved shelter residents into tourist hotels on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the neighborhood's values were tested.
The French tire maker wants a slimmer mascot, but it comes at a terrible cost.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
The grizzly bear might outflank the wolves in size, but it is but one bear.
"No. I have not been invited," Fishburne said when asked directly if he'd be in the film. "Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great."
Tom Scott charters a private plane to discover if Kolbeinsey, which Wikipedia claims will disappear in the year 2020 due to erosion, is still there.
There are some, uh, unanticipated side effects.
You wouldn't have seen this in Utica, no. It's an Albany show.
Just so you're hyped for the upcoming "Bill & Ted" movie, here's the duo's unearthed audition tapes from 1986.
Some research suggests that our bodies actually use calories more efficiently when consumed in the morning as opposed to the evening.
Ever dream of being the captain of your very own boat? Now you can, without ever leaving land.
We've seen horror, and it looks something like this.
Prince Andrew has been something of a punchline for much of his adult life.
West Virginia doesn't sound like almost heaven in this rendition.
Almost every kid is obsessed with dinosaurs growing up, but not everyone gets surprised with a dinosaur mural by their father.
Temporary popularity may permanently fool an otherwise intelligent algorithm.
Teletubbies jostling around to the Sacrificial Dance from Igor Stravinsky's 'The Rite Of Spring' is the cognitive dissonance you need to see today.
In 2017, the Times dissolved its copy desk, possibly permitting more typos to slip through. Meet the anonymous lawyer who's correcting the paper of record one untactful tweet at a time.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan appears to have moved on from the virus, as thousands of revelers gathered in an open air water park for an electronic music festival — without any masks or social distancing measures in sight.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama headlined Monday's Democratic National Convention with a blistering attack on Donald Trump.
Investigate, complain and maybe sue.
The number of COVID-19 deaths per million people tells a different story than countries' overall death toll from the virus.
Nandi Bushell challenges Dave Grohl to a drum off with an extraordinary performance of "Everlong."
If new calculations about the remnants of sunlike stars are correct, everything will end with a series of bangs and then a whimper.
When I imagine the worst-case scenario for Raffi and the fall, I see the kind of operatic tantrum that leaves the apartment trashed and everyone's nerves shot, like what happened daily last spring.
Mammalogist Erin at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California challenged the sea lions to see who could give the loudest bark on TikTok and they did not disappoint.
Cake artist Shelby Bower first primed her canvas — a three-tier wedding cake — with a black background and later using edible paints recreated an iconic Bob Ross painting on a wedding cake.
Celebrate the first moon landing with this gorgeous Lego kit. After all, space travel and Lego are two of humanity's great achievements.
This custom-made, 18,000lb truck was actually made from two trucks.
Inside the struggle to train a mostly white, unpaid tour guide corps to talk about race.
Inside the chaotic, desperate, last-minute Trump 2020 reboot.
"What did I tell about trying to play with humans? It's not allowed."
I have gone through the five stages of grief, in varying degrees, with every rejection — denial, anger, indifference, acceptance and moving on. And still I have persisted, despite a heaviness consistently weighing on me.
Isaac Haxton made an epic bluff against Ryan Daut during the 2007 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.
Mental health care is pricey and inaccessible. Online astrology is rising to take its place.
Revisiting Alan J. Pakula's "Klute," "All the President's Men" and "The Parallax View."
Work is chaos and the ills of capitalism are grinding us all in this music video for Bronson's "Keep Moving."
