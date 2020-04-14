The Comedic Timing On This Doorbell Cam Footage Of A Delivery Guy Realizing His Van Is Rolling Away Is Just Perfect
This is like a comedic sketch come to life.
[Via Reddit]
A state once considered one of the most vulnerable to coronavirus infections has kept deaths comparatively low, and is cautiously looking at next steps.
In a strip mall in a small Oklahoma city, a treasure of software and hardware sits gathering dust.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."
The concentration of nitrogen dioxide has dropped substantially in cities around the world since the implementation of lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The CIA wanted a device similar to the siren the Nazis had used on their legendary Ju-87 Stuka dive bombers — and went to great lengths to get one.
The driver survived the accident, but we sincerely hope they're okay.
The fight against the coronavirus won't be over when the US reopens. Here's how the nation must prepare itself.
In the world of fast food chains, which franchise reigns supreme when it comes to the number of stores worldwide?
The German army is just having a grand old time at a testing facility in Sweden.
From ivory-tower faculty lounges to the Pentagon, Bruce Fleming is known for being a chauvinistic, egoistic loudmouth. Also, one hardened warrior.
The pandemic has turned [email protected] into an exaFLOP supercomputer, hitting speeds more than seven times faster than the world's fastest supercomputer.
Rapper Xzibit reflects on his time working on the MTV program and says it's hilarious when people get mad at him because he didn't "fix sh*t on the show."
In the past two decades, the world battled Ebola, SARS and more than one major flu outbreak. Those left tragedies in their wake but didn't cause the same level of societal and economic disruption that COVID-19 has.
When confronting the president about the administration's belated response to COVID-19, Reid pressed on and was unfazed by Trump's charged reactions.
The Fed prints money. What happens if we printed enough money to make sure everyone keeps their job?
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
We all know oxygen feeds fire, so what happens if a tube that has oxygen flowing through it catches fire?
French economist Thomas Piketty says inequality is a political choice. The solution? Wealth taxes well beyond anything dreamed up by Bernie Sanders.
In response to COVID-19, the US was slow to act at a time when each day of inaction mattered most. Here's a comprehensive timeline.
Easter egg hunts have never been this high-stakes.
Being cast in "School of Rock" was a defining moment in my life — for better or worse.
Here's why this piece of music composed by Italian mathematician Giovanni Battista Benedetti is technically impossible.
The pandemic already pushed millions to work from home. Many of them will likely go back to a very different office.
This creative couple bought an abandoned Airstream on the side of the road for $600, eventually spending two and a half years and $20K to completely renovate it themselves!
While this hypothetical party does seem insufferable, what we wouldn't give to casually gather in a room with 25 other people right now.
Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, in a video message in which he explains why he believes his former running mate is the candidate needed at this moment of crisis in America.
Feuding royals. A deadly planet. Before "Star Wars" or "Game of Thrones," there was Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel.
Turns out, we've gotten… more culturally conservative since 1984.
I went in search of outsiders who were thriving in communities where acceptance is hard to come by. It turns out, we might all learn from their approach to life.
But how did Global Witness track these Toyotas down? How do they know that they're the same allotment of pickups? It's rather impressive, actually.
Sometimes you don't need to be assisted, you just want to run free.
Steve Maraboli has spent the last two decades building an online empire of self-mythology — and it's almost entirely false.
A comparison of the worst outbreaks over the years and the likelihood of dying from it.
Looking at the actor's most important performances, 20 years on from his breakout in "American Psycho."
The 2016 election may not have been a realignment by historical standards, but it did bring the country's political divides more in line with its cultural divides — the biggest of which may be the growing chasm between urban and rural Americans.
We have to tip our hats to this bike, which had to suffer through this crazy series of challenges.
We've spent a lot of our lockdown playing "Scrabble," and it holds up incredibly well — especially given the circumstances.
The crisis has brought the economy to a near halt, and left millions of people out of work. But thanks to intervention on an unprecedented scale, a full-scale meltdown has been averted — for now.
The ultimate baller move is to just not give a f*ck.
How to raise a resilient child in 2020
A collector has gotten his hands on rare prototypes of the first generation of Apple Watches, and hopes to sell them for thousands of dollars.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
The BepiColombo, a joint orbiter operation between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and European Space Agency, filmed our planet from a few different angles and in varying speed.
It might not be nearly as big as Formula One, but it's every bit as dramatic and fun.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.