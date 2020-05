Beaches in parts of Florida began reopening today after almost a month. Florida resident Daniel Uhlfelder is not a fan of the decision to re-open the beaches (he's sued Gov. Ron DeSantis to close them) and came out in some unusual regalia to protest the decision:



And yes, Uhlfelder is planning to make this a thing:

Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020

