Travel restrictions are loosening up around the world, but the airline industry continues to reel from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands having lost their jobs.

In the US, certain restrictions were imposed in January, and by March the entry of foreign nationals traveling from Iran, the Schengen zone in Europe and the United Kingdom was banned. In May, restrictions were imposed on travelers from Brazil.

Using TSA checkpoint data, Statistics_Data_Facts charted the number of daily airline passengers in the United States for the same seven-month period in 2019 and 2020.

Air travel was one of the first sectors to get severely hit by the pandemic. The White House announced on March 11th that by March 13th, airline travel from the European Union would be suspended. By then, Italy was already into a countrywide lockdown, and in the days to follow, all of Europe, with the exception of Sweden, went into strict mandatory home confinement. As for the United States, starting with California on March 19, and through the end of March and the first days of April, nearly all states had imposed mandatory lockdown. In the span of just over one month, from March 8th to April 14th, the number of daily airline passengers had dropped an unprecedented 95%, from 2,119,867 to 87,534. In the entire week starting on April 13th, just 684,590 passengers passed through the TSA checks. In 2019 the same number of passengers would pass every 6 hours. As for the present, the situation seems to be stabilizing at a 65% decrease compared to last year, and with the second wave of the pandemic now hitting most of Europe, the future of air travel doesn't seem any brighter.

The drop is stark but not surprising. Between March 8 and April 14, the number of daily passengers dropped from 2,119,867 to 87,534, a 95 percent decrease. During the week of April 13, just 684,590 passengers passed through TSA, the same number of passengers that passed through TSA every six hours in 2019.

According to Statistics_Data_Facts, "the situation seems to be stabilizing at a 65% decrease compared to last year," meaning there are still plenty of empty planes crisscrossing the skies.

