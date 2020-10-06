Travel restrictions are loosening up around the world, but the airline industry continues to reel from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands having lost their jobs.

In the US, certain restrictions were imposed in January, and by March the entry of foreign nationals traveling from Iran, the Schengen zone in Europe and the United Kingdom was banned. In May, restrictions were imposed on travelers from Brazil.

Using TSA checkpoint data, Statistics_Data_Facts charted the number of daily airline passengers in the United States for the same seven-month period in 2019 and 2020.

The drop is stark but not surprising. Between March 8 and April 14, the number of daily passengers dropped from 2,119,867 to 87,534, a 95 percent decrease. During the week of April 13, just 684,590 passengers passed through TSA, the same number of passengers that passed through TSA every six hours in 2019.

According to Statistics_Data_Facts, "the situation seems to be stabilizing at a 65% decrease compared to last year," meaning there are still plenty of empty planes crisscrossing the skies.