Dad Comes Up With Devious Hack To Get Kid To Exercise
TV time means workout time in this household.
[Via TikTok]
And now scientists know how it works.
A marketing disaster most haven't heard of.
After 51 years, the Zodiac Killer's cipher might be successfully cracked by an international three-person team of codebreakers.
"My boss let me keep my job. But I'm no longer invited to parties."
My foster parents took in more than 100 kids, but I was one of only two they adopted.
Disney announced that It's Always In Philadelphia will be airing through at least season 18. How has this show stayed good for so long?
In just the last few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. went from an emergency to a disaster. And it is getting worse — possibly much worse.
The period after a vaccine is approved will be strange and confusing, as certain groups of people get vaccinated but others have to wait.
Two can play at this game.
When rescuers came for Ada Blackjack, she was alone except for a cat named Victoria. The pair were the only survivors of a quixotic five-person expedition to an Arctic island, with hopes of claiming the land for Canada.
We can never quite escape a good rickroll
Deck the halls with boughs of frustration and folly.
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles by the musician, accuses the actor of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.
Don't think this alien will want to be visiting Earth anytime soon.
As inequality grows, the second generation of China's ultra-rich class wants to avoid becoming a target.
The network is facing real, sustained competition from the right for the first time in its history.
Frank Watkinson performs a poignant rendition of the Death Cab for Cutie ballad.
The human fascination with hiding military messages in whale and dolphin sounds has led to US military Cold War experiments and modern Chinese research.
The poster child of the gig economy is now valued at more than $100 billion. Here's what you should ask yourself before putting your money in.
How New Yorkers pronounce everyday words and how "in line" is always "on line."
Storage for smart phones, Switches and cameras has become wildly inexpensive. You can stash way more media on your device with one of these babies.
Alexa from New York handles airline luggage loss very differently from Sky from Los Angeles.
Astronaut and North Carolina State University graduate Christina Koch will train for Artemis mission to moon. She set record for longest continuous spaceflight by woman.
This week, we've got celebs on celebs, "Mank," "Should I spend $88,000 on this purse?" and AirPods Max.
We finally get a glimpse into what happened to the god of mischief after the events in "Avengers: Endgame."
A cat crashed a concert back in February.
As with so many things in 2020, it all started with a tweet.
YouTuber Brooke on Foot takes matters into her own hands to retrieve a drone that crashed on this rocky island.
Musk is far from the only billionaire to decamp for income tax havens.
A short and practical guide for beginner game designers.
Kenneth Copeland makes some perfectly rhythmic sermons.
We all struggle to communicate on the internet. Now, young people are leading a sincere effort to clear things up.
Men in their 20s and 30s have a stronger presence on apps like SeekingArrangement than you might expect.
Something is not quite right with the town of Westview, and Wanda seems to be the source of it. "WandaVision" streams on Disney+ on January 15.
The site wants musicians, gamers and athletes to join adult models in selling subscriptions.
We need water to cook and wash our bodies and clothes, and especially to drink — without it, we can't live. Despite this, Wall Street traders are going to start betting on it as a commodity.
YouTubers Garage 54 got a schematic that dared them to run a car, on the road, without gas — and they did.
The year 2020 has made Maccabees of us all.
As the drug hits a cultural tipping point, states face an urgent call to expunge, or erase, minor pot convictions — a move even the Biden-Harris campaign has supported. This is one man's quest to clear his name.
This vantage point illustrates how incredibly close they were to sticking the landing.
An exclusive tour of Villa Les Cèdres, a 187-year-old mansion now for sale along the coast of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.
Allegations of an affair led to a series of threatening letters that puzzled authorities in Ohio for years.
This one weird trick really saves you some time.
With a 1440p native resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support for the smoothest possible performance, this is one hell of a gaming monitor.
Are you sitting down? Have you caught your breath? Because it feels like the entirety of comic-con and D23 and the Star Wars celebration all just happened at once as Disney announced a galaxy's worth of content across all its platforms and properties!
This aren't that bad, uh, right?