Cyclist's Collision Into Another Cyclist Takes A Farcical Turn When He Gets Unintentionally Kidnapped
We were expecting a tragedy, but what we got a farce instead.
A shareholder activist group wants Facebook to take steps to protect children from sexual abuse.
As Americans experience the worst unemployment in decades, and billionaires continue to get richer ($434 billion reacher, to be exact), it seems like a good time to get to know the richest people of each state.
You can hear the sound of a fart midway through the conversation between Biden and Wolf, which was focused on discussing the impact of COVID-19 on states.
As I shelter in place, I'm really trying to stay on top of fridge organization, so I never have to tackle it in one dreaded evening, and — more importantly — so that I don't waste any food. The truth is that organizing the fridge is neither complicated nor intimidating.
From the Bible to "Epidemics and Society" to "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism," these works map out our post-pandemic future.
Indy the cat didn't know what to make of this unusual contraption in the living room.
Searching for something new to binge watch? Look no further than "Fresh Meat," "Don't Tell the Bride" and the rest of these British TV deep cuts.
No two diseases are the same, but we may be able to draw upon what happened in prior outbreaks - including measles, smallpox, cholera and more to illuminate the path forward.
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
Normal rats would run away from situations like this. This is not a normal rat.
Kim's racial ambiguity is hotly debated for good reason. But young Armenians all over don't always get to ignore complicated questions about race like she does.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
His wife wanted the announcement to be a surprise, and boy oh boy, it was.
One of last year's very best movies is currently 43% off over at Amazon. This is one we absolutely want for our personal collection.
Despite it being a very scary incident, a bear stalking you from behind, the boy managed to keep his composure during the process.
Alexandra Quiros and Dunia Araya were the first same-sex couple to marry in Costa Rica as marriage equality became legal in the country.
Kieran Hamilton was the victim of a growing type of crime: burglars targeting people who have uploaded photos of their designer clothes, luxury holidays and sparkly watches.
The severe flooding was caused by a beaver dam blocking a culvert, and it took a total of nine hours for the water to be drained from the streets.
Fans have been fighting for the "Justice League" Snyder cut for three years. They're finally going to be able to see it.
Helping you navigate the many, many, many, many, many, many, many options out there.
Johnny Harris explains the International Date Line and discovers that Google Maps has incorrectly delineated the boundary.
With timing and luck, you might be able to catch a glimpse yourself one day.
Nine Finnish cyclists spun their hardest for 20 minutes to see how much they could fill a Tesla Model X charger.
Larry Kramer, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter, playwright, author, trailblazing gay rights and AIDS activist best known for the Tony Award-winning "The Normal Heart," has died. He was 84.
Why a Nova Scotia community is still searching for the killer of a beloved farmer 30 years later.
Video footage released by the navy shows a jet hovering just behind each wing of the Navy plane — where they hung out for over an hour.
Two actions on March 23 would swing investors from despair to relief, and reveal who really matters in America.
Good hardware can sometimes save a bad product, but for crucial UI elements, bad or unreliable hardware can almost never be fixed by software, no matter how good.
Sick of being ripped off by online price gougers charging $450 to $600 for a used Switch, this Nintendo fan took matters into his own hands.
Just because some gyms are reopening, it doesn't mean they're necessarily safe. Public health experts explain the risks.
The N95 mask is a lifesaver, but it's uncomfortable to wear for a long time. One Stanford scientist has a potential solution.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
If you're asking "Why would anyone need 100 rubber chicken slingshots " you've missed the point. With a hundred rubber chicken slingshots, the world becomes your chicken oyster.
Several executives have been sued by California authorities for sexual harassment and discrimination regarding alleged misconduct by the show's former director of photography, Gregory St. Johns.
A young boy is having the time of his life during quarantine with a wooden backyard roller coaster that his grandfather built for him.
The crisis is a stark reminder that food delivery tech companies may have an unworkable business model
When Nikki Addimando shot her abusive partner, she thought she had enough proof it was self-defense. Why did the prosecution only see a cold-blooded killer?
YouTuber bald and bankrupt discovers a deserted cottage while wandering through a remote forest in Belarus.
Raging bushfires. Devastated wildlife. And the compassionate souls who went to the rescue
There are important decisions to make before and after your recyclables leave your hands.
The wet sand "dribble" technique is common in sandcastle building, but what happens if you want the castles to stay after the water dries up?
The "All the Things She Said" generation is now grown up, sparking a cultural shift in their anti-gay nation. Does it matter that t.A.T.u. were never the real deal?
Okash, a popular fintech app in Kenya and Nigeria, threatens users to notify everyone on their contact list when you fall behind on your loan payments.
David Klavins builds pianos of unusual size in Vác, Hungary.
But really, it's just a marketing ploy.
The story of yogurt is the story of American food culture.
A tech-savvy husband hacked his wife's car to play "Africa" if she leaves her keys inside.