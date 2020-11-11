Forty-seven states are now experiencing the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, according to data from covidexitstrategy.org, meaning that the virus is proliferating with "little in the way of stopping it."

Two other states, Hawaii and Maine, are classified as "trending poorly."

The state with the best outlook is Vermont, with its COVID-19 path characterized as "caution warranted."

The situation has gotten so bad that hospitals' ICU capacity is becoming constrained in at least 14 states as new infections skyrocket.

The Atlantic's Alexis C. Madrigal and Erin Kissane report that the United States is "experiencing an unprecedented surge of hospitalizations across the country."

The new hospitalization record underscores that we've entered the worst period for the pandemic since the original outbreak in the Northeast. Although the number of detected cases was much lower back then because of test shortages, the large number of hospitalizations (and deaths) indicates that there were many more times the number of infections than our then-embryonic and broken testing system could confirm.

Below, you can map each state's progress toward a new normal, as well as see how each state is doing on key measures, courtesy of covidexitstrategy.org.

