This online tool, created by TallyLab, is helpful in determining if you should attend in-person events or not. It's important to note, however, that this isn't medical advice. If you're unclear about the personal risk you face, or have a pre-existing condition that makes you especially vulnerable to COVID-19, make sure to talk to your doctor.

If you want to assess the COVID-19 risks you might face attending a social gathering, here's what you can do: go first to CovidActNow.org and check out the current threat level in your county and state.

It gives you a quick snapshot of the current situation regarding infection rate, positive test rate, ICU headroom used and contacts traced. Here's what the threat level in Brooklyn, New York, is at the time of publishing, for instance:

In the second part, using the threat level of your county, select the applicable parameters for the event you wish to attend

Hit the calculate button and let it do the math.

In Brooklyn, an indoor party — in a restaurant or backyard — with around 10 guests, all of whom would be wearing masks and engage in festivities for about 4 hours is a bad idea.

But going to the park — instead of a smaller closed space — would make a big difference.



Try it for yourself here. And stay safe, everyone.