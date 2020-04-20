Over the last four weeks, more than 22 million people have filed jobless claims due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19. How does that compare to the numbers of other historical job losses over the past few decades?

According to finance data site Visual Capitalist, the level of job loss due to the coronavirus pandemic is of an unprecedented scale and is around 10 times higher than the worst four-week job losses on record, including unemployment claims filed because of the 2009 Great Recession or the dotcom bust in 2001. It should be noted that because weekly data series on jobless claims only started in the 1960s, there is no data at hand that shows the initial jobless claims during the Great Depression (1929-1933) when the peak unemployment reached 25%.

See here for a full-sized image of the chart.



