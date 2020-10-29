👋 Welcome to Digg

CASE BY CASE

As the number of coronavirus cases continues climbing toward a third peak in the US after a brief dip in September, it's important to note the surge of cases in the past month alone.

Using data from The New York Times, Reddit user Gullyn1 has put together a map that shows which counties in the US experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases during October.

According to Gullyn1, the "color for a county is dependent on what percentage of their cases came from the last month. For example, if one month ago a county had 100 cases, and now they have 300, they would be 66% on the chart, since 66% of their cases came from the last month."

In other words, counties that appear dark blue on the map — in this case, a large part of the Midwest — are those where the majority of COVID-19 cases were reported this past month.


[Via Reddit]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

