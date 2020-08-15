WHOA

The United States leads the world with approximately 5,285,546 confirmed coronavirus cases and 167,546 deaths — but how can one visualize the extent of the pandemic to the American population as a whole?

Redditor data-artist took the confirmed cases of COVID-19 with deaths as juxtaposed with total population by scouring through data taken from the World Health Organization and compared it with population numbers from the U.S. Census and created a chart with one square representing 10,000 people.

[OC] Covid cases and deaths in the U.S. as a percentage of total population. 1 square = 10,000 people. from dataisbeautiful

