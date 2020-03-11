The health and longevity of Americans are correlated to the places that they live, as illustrated by this map of the United States highlighting the counties where Americans have a life expectancy of 80 years or more. Using Mapchart.net, Redditor Spooderman89 created a map using data from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and HealthData.org. See the full-sized image here.



Some key takeways from the map are that states like Minnesota and Colorado have many counties with life expectancies over 80, while states across the South have life expectancies below 80 in almost all counties. In particular, Mississippi (with high poverty/high smoking rates) has no counties with a life expectancy above 80.



[Via BoingBoing]