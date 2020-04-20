Facebook and the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center have teamed up to track the prevalence of COVID-19 and flu symptoms around the country.

The result is a map that shows an estimated percentage of residents in every county (or in regional healthcare provider markets) that are showing symptoms. In New York City and northern New Jersey — the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot currently — counties are seeing prevalence rates from 2-4.4%, versus rates below 1% in most counties.

The data is generated using a public health survey — which explains why some counties do not have results:

The survey from CMU Delphi Research Center asks people to self-report symptoms associated with COVID-19 or the flu that they or anyone in their household has experienced in the last 24 hours. Surveys like this have been used globally for public health research. Even with as few as several thousand responses, survey data like these have been successfully used to forecast the spread of the flu and other illnesses.

You can read more about the methodology here.



[Facebook via Fast Company]