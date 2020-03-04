In an unintentional (and darkly comical) illustration of the futility of advice that we stop touching our faces in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Sara Cody licked her finger moments after giving that very advice:

It's hard to blame Cody — anyone who's tried to stop touching their faces knows how hard it is — but we hope the US is able to come up with a stronger public health response than relying on immaculate hygiene.



[Via BuzzFeed News]