AH, WELL, NEVERTHELESS

Digg · Updated:

In an unintentional (and darkly comical) illustration of the futility of advice that we stop touching our faces in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Sara Cody licked her finger moments after giving that very advice:

It's hard to blame Cody — anyone who's tried to stop touching their faces knows how hard it is — but we hope the US is able to come up with a stronger public health response than relying on immaculate hygiene.


[Via BuzzFeed News]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

THE GRASS IS NOT ALWAYS GREENER

1 digg fortune.com

Last year, investors clamored to buy into the burgeoning cannabis industry in a moment of market zeitgeist. What happened?

WE'RE PULLING FOR YOU, ALEX

4 diggs

These are uncertain times, but if one thing is certain, it's how universally beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is. A year on from his diagnosis with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Trebek gives an update on his situation.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample