Comedian Nails Impression Of That Friend Who Thinks They Might Have Already Had Coronavirus
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
[Via Twitter]
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, productivity will be lower, households will be more risk-averse, and tens of millions of workers will endure lower earnings for the rest of their lives. And it could be worse if policy makers don't do more.
A surprise company outing to an air base caused a 64-year-old French man so much stress that he flung himself from a fighter jet in midair, grabbing the ejector button in a panic and tumbling through the skies above France before landing in a field.
Turns out, we've gotten… more culturally conservative since 1984.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
When COVID-19 recedes, it will leave behind a severe economic crisis. But, as always, some people will profit.
From the remote control to the Xbox, take a look at the inventions that changed our lives through history.
Easter egg hunts have never been this high-stakes.
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
Recent history suggests young people could see their careers derailed, finances shattered, and social lives upended.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
The solitary Volvo has lorded over its little isle since early January 2012.
COVID-19 has profoundly different outcomes for men and women - and not just in terms of their health. For a virus that infects people indiscriminately, why does gender have such an effect?
Life in self-isolation is a great time to finally launch that podcast idea. The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle offers 39 hours of training to get you started. It's $44.99 today.
Driver Kyle Larson appeared to think his mic was off during an iRacing event over the weekend. It was not.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
While this hypothetical party does seem insufferable, what we wouldn't give to casually gather in a room with 25 other people right now.
One of photographer Toby Harriman's personal projects over the past few years has been exploring the unique designs of different airports, and his slowly expanding Airport Aerials project is offering truly unique perspectives on these massive spaces.
Shrimp farming releases huge quantities of greenhouse gases, in addition to supporting abusive labor practices.
The handstand challenge started by Tom Holland involved Holland trying to put on a shirt while doing a handstand. Olympics gymnast Simone Biles took that challenge and made it so much better.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
"There's one in Kansas that's built in a missile silo that used to have a nuclear weapon in it, and now has a 15-story inverted condominium. I've been calling it a geoscraper. I don't know what else to call it. It's an inverted skyscraper."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Codenames: Duet" has you team up with your partner to figure out exactly what's happening in the world of secret agents.
A doctor reflects on nearly two months spent treating some of China's most severe COVID-19 cases.
The fascinating reason why "probability of 0" does not mean "impossible."
Unsurprisingly, given they were locked in a fight for survival, relatively few onboard images were taken. But imaging specialist Andy Saunders created sharp stills from low-quality 16mm film shot by the crew.
They're facing a second once-in-a-lifetime downturn at a critical moment.
Ping pong balls seems fairly innocuous, but what happens if you shoot it out of a cannon going over 400 kilometer per hour?
Small amounts of gold used in electronics quickly add up to environmental and humanitarian disasters.
The agency was already facing tumbling mail volume, financial losses, and hostility from Washington. And then coronavirus hit.
Some people are doing calisthenics or yoga to occupy themselves during this stay-at-home period. This guy, however, is performing miracles.
With thousands of followers, Shanghai live-streamer Nai Nai was a girlfriend to many, until she met Chinese internet legend Jiang Bo. Little did she know the price she would pay for her feelings
I set out to stan, snark and scam my way through the world of Caroline Calloway. This is how it all played out.
An interesting visualization comparing different rare occurrences.
Mass mussel casualties, like those in Ohio's Big Darby Creek, are relatively new, and they are now happening worldwide.
Why did he feel the need to make a lavish music video? Did the GoodFellas star think he needed a side hustle?
Peter McKinnon is continually shocked by the extremely real looking fake scenes in modern Hollywood features.
Consider two important measurement differences: battleground states versus other states, and registered voters versus likely voters.
These letters and journals offer insights on how to record one's thoughts amid a pandemic.
The 1904 St. Louis Olympics were the first held outside Europe. Which sounds great until you remember that it was 1904, and the direct center of this vast country wasn't the easiest place to get to. In fact, St. Louis was so remote that most countries didn't bother to make the trip.
Unemployment is higher than it's been since the Great Depression. Here are 11 steps that could help fix it.
Healthcare workers working in the COVID-19 unit of a hospital in Massachusetts had a pleasant surprise waiting for them at Fenway Park, the Red Sox ballpark.
Royal Philips N.V. agreed in September to sell 10,000 ventilators to the US for $3,280 each. It did not deliver. But the Dutch company just announced a new deal with the government. This time, it's charging roughly $15,000 each.
When people are stuck indoors for long periods of time, it can take a psychological toll. Here are a few useful tips for staying sane.
Estelle knew her fiancé had betrayed her — she had no idea what else he was capable of.
Firefighters are working to control the blazes burning through the irradiated forests in the territory surrounding the former nuclear plant.
In this week's "LastWeekTonight" episode, Oliver digs deep into what Congress and companies should do for workers during this critical time, instead of paying lip service.
Mayor London Breed's early and aggressive moves to contain the outbreak have made San Francisco a national model in fighting the pandemic.
The Hydraulic Press Channel
held a design competition where viewers designed their own bridge designs. Here's how they fared under immense pressure.