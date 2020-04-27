On Sunday, the Financial Times published an in-depth look at excess mortality around the world over the last few months. What emerged was a clear indication that we're undercounting the deaths caused by COVID-19 — perhaps by as much as 60%.

FT's coronavirus data viz guru John Burn-Murdoch shared some of the data behind the piece on Twitter. The most striking of the graphs shows the excess mortality compared to previous years in various coronavirus hotspots around the world:

The picture is even more stark in the cities & regions hardest hit by outbreaks.



In Ecuador's Guayas province, 245 Covid deaths have been reported to date, but all-cause mortality data show *more than 10,000* extra deaths since 1 March compared to the average in recent years. pic.twitter.com/d5eh1pf4pH — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) April 26, 2020



Burn-Murdoch singles out Ecuador, where bodies of coronavirus victims have reportedly filled the streets despite a low reported number of deaths, with the data compiled by FT showing that the country's Guayas province has seen more than 10,000 more deaths than usual since January.

You can see more of the data and read more at the Financial Times.



[Via Twitter]