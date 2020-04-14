CLEARING THE AIR

Digg · Updated:

The concentration of nitrogen dioxide has dropped substantially in cities around the world since the implementation of lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Steven Bernard, an Interactive Design Editor at the Financial Times, looked at data captured by the ESA Sentinel 5 satellite with help from Descartes Labs, and produced a pollution map compared with the same time last year and the result is stark.


[Read more at Financial Times]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample