GOD'S PLAN IS SLIGHTLY MURKY

vulture.com

"Dark Lane Demo Tapes" is quintessential Drake in the way it condenses complex feelings into concise quotables for Instagram captions and skips around styles to position him at mainstream rap's ideological center.

Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.

vanityfair.com

It isn't every day that a street criminal — a high-school dropout with two felony convictions — is accused of stealing a centuries-old violin worth as much as $6 million. But nothing about the heist of the Lipinski Stradivarius, which galvanized the music world last winter, was normal, or even logical.

