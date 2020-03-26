The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on the global economy. The sector that has been disrupted the most — booking, entertainment, airlines, cruises, and hotels or BEACH — has seen $332 billion of its value wiped out in just the last month.

Visual Capitalist took a look at the numbers and produced a very striking infographic that illustrates the companies hit the hardest by the crisis and how much money they've each lost. See the full-sized graphic here.



The graphic spells out how dire things have gotten for the airline industry with a combined loss of $157 billion from the 116 publicly traded airlines.

The cruise line industry has also been hit particularly hard, with Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings losing half of their market value or approximately $42 billion in combined value — although over at The Verge, Sean O'Kane makes a persuasive case against bailing out the industry.

