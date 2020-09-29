These Finalists For The Comedy Pet Photography Awards Will Put A Smile On Your Face

Amid the daily grind of life, pets can bring us a sense of companionship, tenderness and meaning. They also can be completely hilarious goofballs.

In that spirit, the finalists for the 2020 Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards have been announced, selected from 2,000 entries from 81 countries around the world. The photo contest is the brain child of Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, who also launched the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. "The entries this year have been completely and utterly what we needed to raise our spirits in 2020," Sullam said in a statement.

Mars Petcare calls the competition a "wonderful way of celebrating our much loved animals as well as shining a light on Pet Homelessness in the United Kingdom." The winning photographer will be awarded a £3000 cash prize — which hopefully will go towards some well-deserved treats for the subjects. Here are a few of our favorites:

Elke Vogelsang, "I'm Down Here"

Elke Vogelsang/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"My Noodles again. As said, she's is the funniest dog you could possibly imagine. Always with her humans, always ready for some mischief and adventures. Noodles likes: chasing a ball (or any activity that involves running, jumping, catching), rolling in waste oil and petrol (yes, our little pit babe is a special girl), any kind of entertaining interaction with humans (she is more like a shepherd or collie, always asking for brain work or physical challenges), emptying the trash can and spreading the contents on the kitchen floor (there might be a drop of yoghurt or a bread crumb left somewhere), exploring (she is always on a mission. Sometimes I have to rescue her. She squeezes her clumsy body into every cave or hole, every sewer tunnel, etc.) Noodles dislikes: rain (she once lay flat on the ground under a projecting roof, refusing to go any further, because it was raining. Well, the surrounding people had a good laugh. Glad to make people happy), having to stay home (when we would like to take one of the two others for a walk she tries to push past us to get outside before us and lie down flat on the ground to protest against being left at home. She also showed this kind of passive resistance when she was new and young and didn't want to go by car. She just lay flat on the ground refusing to move at all) and having to be patient." —Elke Vogelsang

Iain Mcconnell, "Overdramatic Cat"

Iain Mcconnell/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"Edmund being dramatic." —Iain Mcconnell

Kerstin Ordelt, "Friends Don't Let Friends Do Silly Things"

Kerstin Ordeltl/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"This photo is an outtake. Actually, the dogs tried to hug and that's what happened 🙂 The picture was taken in Linz (Austria) in a pedestrian zone early in the morning." —Kerstin Ordelt

Anne Lindner, "Drama Queen"

Anne Lindner/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"There is almost nothing more beautiful than to see a hearty yawn of a rabbit." —Anne Lindner

John Carelli, "Look Mom, I Can Walk On Water"

John Carelli/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"He was so proud for a split second. He thought he was going to walk across the lake and avoid retrieving the bumper. But alas, gravity won the day." —John Carelli

Robert Prat, "Goat Relax Time"

Robert Prat/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"We have a goat in our house, and she lives in the garden. One day we saw that she was playing with the hammock, put her front paws on top. A few days later, we got home and we realized she was completely inside the hammock! We gave her some leaves to take the photo better." —Robert Prat

Darren Hall, "Poodle Chaos"

Darren Hall/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"This is Ted the Poodle. Ted loves his ball more than anything. You can probably tell by his expression in this photo that Ted's ball is the most exciting thing in the world to him. This image was taken in Jesmond Dene, Newcastle upon Tyne. I used a handheld flash to light Ted as he scrambled through the leaves to get his ball." —Darren Hall

Karen Hoglund, "Hold On Tight, We're Running Late"

Karen Hoglund/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"Dani, the puppy, hangs on for her life when Gabby is at the wheel. (The car wasn't actually moving so it wasn't really scary.) We intended to take a photo of the dogs looking at the camera but both pups looked forward instead, which was much funnier! Just to be on the safe side, we kept both dogs on leashes. What you can't see in these photos is my husband crouched down in the back seat, holding both dogs leashes. He is such a good sport!" —Karen Hoglund

Beth Noble, "There Goes Dinner"

Beth Noble/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"Five Tonkinese cats watching their 'dinner' walk past the kitchen window." —Beth Noble

Hannah Seeger, "Morning Mood"

Hannah Seeger/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"Me and my rescue dog really tired in the early morning." —Hannah Seeger

Antonio Peregrino, "Living Trophy"

Antonio Peregrino/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020

"This border collie lives on a farm and his name is FOFO. Always cheerful and playful, FOFO also likes to watch the movement on the farm, and in this particular photo he is inside the stall of the horses with his head placed in a hole in the wall that gives access to the outside to see me and my cousins walking. I took advantage that I had my camera at the time and took the photo. I called this photo a living trophy because it reminded me of a sad culture that we humans have in killing animals and putting their heads on walls. FOFO proves how much more beautiful, healthy and happy it is for us humans to appreciate free and living animals." —Antonio Peregrino

Editor's note: quotes have been lightly edited for clarity.



