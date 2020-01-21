Comedian Hilariously Roasts All 50 State Flags In 2 Minutes
Comedian Matt Buechele flexes his vexillological chops and takes the flag designers of the US to task (seriously, Alabama?):
[Via Twitter]
Getting to the bottom of one of the internet's most ridiculously drawn mysteries.
Extensive water channels built by indigenous Australians thousands of years ago to trap and harvest eels for food have been revealed after wildfires burned away thick vegetation in the state of Victoria.
"I murdered this man, welcome to Virginia."
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
"You learned what pictures the Public Affairs Officer would release and what he wouldn't," Ben Brody explains. "Soldiers looking calm or stoic. Yes. Soldiers looking angry or frightened or exhausted or confused or lost with eyes like the bottom of the ocean. No."
Greenwald is accused of being part of a "criminal investigation" that hacked into the cellphones of prosecutors and public officials.
Snooker is one of those sports that relies on absolute silence during match play, which makes it ripe for, uh, disruption.
Ruto the cat really wanted to smack Howie the dog. And she *nearly* thought better of it.
Put in your sex, the decade you were born, and start entering your name below. I'll try to guess your full name before you're done.
We're not going to try to understand the music theory behind negative harmony, but we do really enjoy this version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic.
A dentist in Anchorage, Alaska, has been convicted on dozens of charges after he was filmed extracting a patient's tooth as he stood on a hoverboard, according to the Alaska Department of Law.
A team of researchers discovered a method of killing prostate, breast, lung and other cancers in lab tests. The findings have not been tested in patients, but the researchers say they have "enormous potential."
And then he goes right back to looking at his phone, like a true millennial.
One hypothesis suggests that there's a finite amount of protein that the body can actually use.
"There's something odd about this prey, but I can't put my paw on it."
Nobody could build a product as janky and thoughtless as HBO Now if they understood the real job that users hire streaming video services.
With an intimate four-part Hulu documentary set to premiere at Sundance, Hillary Clinton opens up about Monica and her marriage, her not-so-fuzzy feelings about Bernie Sanders and her devastating 2016 loss to Trump.
Why is she wearing cutoff gloves? Why does she throw the salt like that? We have questions (although we do know how to make lasagna now).
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
They quit their jobs, their religion, their relationships and even quitting itself.
The Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas has a $1 million shopping budget to feed their nautical guests. Here's how they accomplish all of that.
The martian radiation environment is a problem for human explorers that cannot be overstated.
In the city of Batumi in (the country) of Georgia, a very good boy is doing his best to protect the kids.
The actual life of a cattle herder was one of grinding monotony. It took Hollywood to recast him as the epitome of personal freedom, manly courage, and rugged independence.
Polygon compiled some of the highlights, ranging from funny stories from the set to broader philosophical musings.
The Backyard Scientist has the time of his life constructing a molten aluminum volcano and getting it to erupt in spectacular fashion.
The action really kicks off in the Senate this week.
When treated at military hospitals, civilians can end up with tens of thousands of dollars in debt that the federal government relentlessly tries to collect.
The 2010s were an interesting bunch of years. They saw the split between old-school methods of producing big power (fat displacement, superchargers) and modern ways of making driving efficient (cylinder deactivation, turbocharging). Some of the units listed here have been discontinued; others began their lives only recently and will hopefully continue to affect change into this new decade.
Let this be a lesson that if your 3-year-old wants a pet goat, they probably aren't old enough to be making those types of decisions yet.
Sixty years ago, a sharecropper's son invented a technology to identify faces. Then the record of his role all but vanished. Who was Woody Bledsoe, and who was he working for?
Humans, not algorithms, determine those ubiquitous scores. Good ingredients, imperfect recipe.
Employees and former employees are the best brand ambassadors money can't buy, but companies aren't partnering with them.
The state said Michelle Heale shook the baby to death, but some experts say her conviction was based on debunked science.
This elephant in Sri Lanka is aware that it's in an upscale spot and is trying to be on its best behavior.
You may have heard Sedaris on "This American Life," or read his essays in the New Yorker, but "Calypso" might just be his strongest work to date.
Animals, we know, typically lack the hang-ups that make human mating so difficult. You won't find a bonobo moping around, stewing in jealousy.
The visualization drives home just how barren much of the western United States is compared to the east, and also highlights the effects of agriculture across the country.
Using a technique akin to echolocation, scientists were able to map the region around a distant black hole's event horizon in unprecedented detail.
Do you want to visit Hallstatt? Officials say too many tourists — many of them fans of the blockbuster film — are coming to the 16th-century village just to take pictures.
After returning to her parked car, a woman was curious why there wasn't snow on her car following a blizzard and made a shocking discovery — she left the passenger window down by mistake.
Some states have more cows than people. Here's what that tells us about representation.
A beef-only thinker is someone you cannot simply talk to. Anything that is not an expression of pure, unqualified support for whatever they are doing or saying is received as a mark of disrespect and a provocation to conflict.
Seneca Village was a thriving community for African Americans in New York City — until it was destroyed to make way for Central Park.
Strictly-enforced quiet, bright lighting and scarce opportunities for eye contact? No thanks.
For years, Hollywood took her for granted. Here's the inside story of how J.Lo made invincibility her brand, Oscars be damned.
This dog loves getting his teeth cleaned by his owner.