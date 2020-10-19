Comedian Does A Cheeky Parody Of A Gay Republican
"I am different. I don't want rights, because rights are gay."
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
"I am different. I don't want rights, because rights are gay."
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Where the desperation of late-stage meritocracy is so strong, you can smell it.
Here's a list of the top 35 scariest movies that get people's heart rates up the most.
We know it's supposed to pose a solution to the tricky issue of having to balance the phone between your shoulder and your ear, but we're not sure this is the solution we needed.
Would-be ferry passengers in Greenpoint, Brooklyn learned service had been suspended from a boat operator yelling to them as the ferry passed them by.
Are you willing to pay $500 for bug-out bags with expensive chocolate and hand lotion for the end of the world?
Nunavut, in Canada's north, has managed to keep coronavirus out of its communities.
"I am different. I don't want rights, because rights are gay."
The trade-in values of old smartphones can be surprisingly high because the trade-in has become a critical piece of the device's lifecycle.
Ah, to be a chipmunk dining out daily at its own personal miniature restaurant. Catch a glimpse of Thelonious Chipmunk's delicious world, handcrafted by Atlanta-based food writer Angela Hansberger.
Speaking to "60 Minutes" contributor Dr. Jon LaPook, Dr. Anthony Fauci answers the question on everybody's mind: how long will people have to wear masks?
Texans alone have already cast over 4 million ballots.
The Merriam-Webster.com Dictionary, which records the "first known use" of most words, has compiled a year-by-year list of words based on their first appearance in print.
The job of a tower rigger is certainly not for the faint of heart.
The idea of what a documentary is has shifted according to what has — and hasn't — been possible during the past hundred years. But the artistic obsessions of their creators have not changed radically in that time.
Starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" is about what happens to trailblazing blues artist Ma Rainey and her band in 1927.
You see reminders of the bomb's fad appeal every summer on the beach.
The man Brendan Sheridan was later arrested for boating under the influence.
The New Yorker has suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between staffers of the magazine and WNYC radio.
"If you are irresponsible enough to think that you don't mind if you get the flu, remember it's not about you — it's about everybody else," intensive care specialist Professor Hugh Montgomery said.
Squared up with another man, I relied on anger to cover my fear and love — two things I had learned men should repress. Then I took a hard look at myself
Behind Foxconn's empty buildings, empty factories, and empty promises in Wisconsin.
Because of the distance, it's not easy to see the duck it has in its talons, but it seems like this bald eagle was finally able to snatch a duck away after stalking the group of ducks for awhile.
Guess the cat's out of the bag and in the bowl now.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Commercials seem to be the new sequels these days.
How your brain identifies an aroma from its minute molecular traces is a marvel.
It was love at first fright.
The title, "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)," looks like it was coined by a sentient file server.
Here by Labor Day, gone by November. How do halloween costume pop up stores work, and are they actually turning any kind of a profit?
The debate of which pronunciation is actually correct is still not settled.
Cooking a proper meal every day is long and tedious, especially when you are consumed by The Fear.
We talked to weather and survival experts to learn best safety practices for when you're stuck outside during extreme weather events.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver explains what is as stake once the US leaves the World Health Organization.
With a $4 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the art studio Monument Lab is creating a database of America's monuments—including who funded them.
This is a period of high anxiety for almost everybody. So here are a few tips for how to process news and polls over the final two weeks.
To each their own, we guess, but that is one weird position to sleep in.
Sacha Baron Cohen still has the power to shock people with his dramatic acting chops as Aaron Sorkin reveals here.
This crucial battleground has a reputation for moderation. But moderation in the Trump era has an entirely different meaning.
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini
secured a point for his team after he scored a stunning last minute equalizer against Tottenham Hotspur.
Hang on to your stomach: In two thunderous dashes, supercar maker SSC set multiple production-car speed records.
The detectives who investigate fake stories of military service use many tools, including shame.
Comedian James Austin Johnson channels Donald Trump and deconstructs the world of "Weird Al" Yankovic.
The Simpsons annual "Treehouse of Horror" episode has become a Halloween tradition after 30 years on the air. We rank the 30 best segments.
Television has historically failed to depict the survivor experience. "I May Destroy You" finally does it justice.
Losing election candidate Jami-Lee Ross was accused of "whipping up fear and hysteria" during the election campaign by Newshub's political editor Tova O'Brien.
Each family had their reasons for ending up in harm's way.
At the end of her life, Eva Perón was suffering from painful cancer and displaying erratic behavior, and her lobotomy may have been a way to treat both problems.