Coachella, the annual music and arts festival held in South California, is just four months away.

The lineup was announced earlier this week and by the time you're reading this blog, tickets are already being resold at exorbitant markups.

Yesterday, Twitter user Abbi Press shared an edited image of the poster — in it, each artist was replaced with their booking agent.

This year 176 artists are booked and a quick glance at this behind-the-scenes edit shows us some usual suspects — WME, Paradigm and CAA. These three agencies roughly account for 60 percent of the lineup.

There are 21 agencies on the edited poster and Paradigm Talent Agency have the highest number of individual artists — representing just under 35 percent of this years lineup alone.

Here's the actual artist lineup for this years festival, for reference:

