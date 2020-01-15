One of the most memorable moments of last night's Democratic debate was when Warren appeared to reject Sanders's handshake after the debate had ended. And now CNN has released the audio of the confrontation between the two that happened after the snubbed handshake:

CNN just posted the audio of the tense exchange last night.



Elizabeth Warren: "I think you called me a liar on national TV."



Bernie Sanders: "You know, let's not do it right now." pic.twitter.com/Ad0VN53Xux — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 16, 2020

After Warren accuses Sanders of calling her "a liar on national TV," Sanders responds with "Let's not do this right now" and "You called me a liar."

The tense exchange between the two is a culmination of a dispute between the two presidential candidates that was ignited this Monday by a report alleging that Sanders had said to Warren he didn't believe a woman could win the presidency.

Watch CNN's full video here: