A WARREN OF WORDS

One of the most memorable moments of last night's Democratic debate was when Warren appeared to reject Sanders's handshake after the debate had ended. And now CNN has released the audio of the confrontation between the two that happened after the snubbed handshake:

After Warren accuses Sanders of calling her "a liar on national TV," Sanders responds with "Let's not do this right now" and "You called me a liar."

The tense exchange between the two is a culmination of a dispute between the two presidential candidates that was ignited this Monday by a report alleging that Sanders had said to Warren he didn't believe a woman could win the presidency.

Watch CNN's full video here:

EARNING YOUR DRINK

For decades, the Old Forge was the holy grail of the British outdoors community. The UK's remotest pub, it could only be reached via boat or a three-day walk through one of Britain's last true wildernesses, the Knoydart peninsula in Scotland. A dispute between some locals and a new owner threatened the legend — until they decided to open up a pub of their own.

BAD ROMANCE

Over the course of a year, an amateur hacker exacted a wicked revenge on his ex-girlfriend, manipulating the criminal justice system, confounding police, and forcing her into an alternate reality of his own design.