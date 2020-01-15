CNN Releases Audio Of The Awkward Post-Debate Confrontation Between Warren And Sanders On Stage
One of the most memorable moments of last night's Democratic debate was when Warren appeared to reject Sanders's handshake after the debate had ended. And now CNN has released the audio of the confrontation between the two that happened after the snubbed handshake:
After Warren accuses Sanders of calling her "a liar on national TV," Sanders responds with "Let's not do this right now" and "You called me a liar."
The tense exchange between the two is a culmination of a dispute between the two presidential candidates that was ignited this Monday by a report alleging that Sanders had said to Warren he didn't believe a woman could win the presidency.
Watch CNN's full video here: