The Winners Of The Close-Up Photographer Competition Capture Life's Finest Details

Closing out its second year, the Close-Up Photographer of the Year competition has announced French photographer Galice Hoarau, a professor of marine molecular ecology, as the overall winner.

Celebrating "close-up, macro, and micro photography," the contest has seven individual categories: animals, insects, plants and fungi, intimate landscape, man-made world, micro and Young Close-Up Photographer of the Year. Participants from 52 countries submitted more than 6,500 entries this year.

The competition was judged by Sue Bishop, Matt Doogue, Ross Hoddinott, David Maitland, Robert Thompson and Keith Wilson.

"Yet again, entrants have shown that close-up photography can help us see the world anew and discover beauty in subjects that are often overlooked," said Tracy Calder, co-founder of the competition.

Here are the winners.

Animals, First Place (And Overall Winner)

Galice Hoarau: Eel Larva

I spotted this eel larva off the island of Lembeh (Indonesia) during a blackwater dive. Blackwater diving is essentially diving at night in the open ocean, usually over deep or very deep water. — Galice Hoarau

Animals, Second Place

Csaba Daroczi: Spider In The Swamp

I was preparing to take pictures of bogbean (Menyanthes) at the Turjanos nature conservation area near Kisőrös, Hungary, when I glimpsed this composition in the marshland. — Csaba Daroczi

Insects, First Place

Mike Curry: Fragile

It felt a surreal moment as my dad particularly liked butterflies and always commented that they represented relatives who had passed away, making it even more poignant. Unfortunately he passed away shortly after, so this is a special photograph for me. — Mike Curry

Insects, Second Place

Juan Jesús González Ahumada: Water

When night falls, water scorpions rise to the surface of the pond and begin to interact with fellow water-dwelling creatures. While they might have a sinister appearance, these insects belong to the genus of bed bugs, and aren't actually dangerous. — Juan Jesús González Ahumada

Plants & Fungi, First Place

Elizabeth Kazda: Mandala With Miniature Tulips

My goal with this photo was to create art that challenges the viewer to look at the natural world with fresh eyes. The vivid yellow centres were so striking that I decided to create a composition that would show both a side view and a centre view of the plants. — Elizabeth Kazda

Plants & Fungi, Second Place

Barry Webb: Slime Moulds On Parade

This image is a stack of 34 focus bracketed images. It shows a line of 2.5mm-high fruiting bodies of the slime mould Metatrichia floriformis growing on a decaying beech trunk. — Barry Webb

Intimate Landscape, First Place

Mark Ford: Cast-In-Stone

Trekking across the baking lava of the Kalapana lava field in Hawaii was an experience not to be forgotten. I had just seconds to capture this image of a lava flow setting into the form it would retain for millions of years. The glass-like rock was still glowing below the surface, but soon enough a new lava flow started centimetres from my feet and I was forced to retreat. — Mark Ford

Intimate Landscape, Second Place

Anna Ulmestrand: The Bullet

Close to where I live there is an old abandoned mill by a pond. Water flows down the mountain into a giant cauldron here, and during winter it creates huge icicles. The problem is how to get there — there are no paths or rocks to step on. As usual, I had no idea what I was going to find, apart from plenty of ice, but I wasn't disappointed when I spotted this frozen air bubble inside an icicle. — Anna Ulmestrand

Manmade World, First Place

Kym Cox: Life Cycle Of Soap Bubble Iridescence

This series of time-lapse photographs shows columns of equally-sized soap bubbles in a glass, cylindrical tube. Each photograph — there are 16 in total here — illustrates light interference colours and patterns responding to directional light. — Kym Cox

Manmade World, Second Place

Melanie Collie: Towards The Mountain

Towards the other end of the woods, near my home, is a small dumping ground of old metal. Over the years the metal has rusted, worn away, changed colour — new patterns and textures have emerged. For me, it's a time to pause and see what effect the weather has on manmade things. — Melanie Collie

Micro, First Place

Andrei Savitsky: Glassworm

Glass worms can vary in length from about half an inch to two inches. On the right side of this image you can see the large tracheal bubbles that serve as hydrostatic organs (or swim bladders). To create the picture here I made a panorama of eight frames, each of which was focus stacked. To make the image as detailed (and aesthetically pleasing) as I possible I used darkfield and polarisation techniques. — Andrei Savitsky

Micro, Second Place

Marek Mis: Recrystallized Callus Remover

Callus remover (used to remove areas of thickened skin) is one of my favourite substances for crystallisation. I've been taking photographs of this substance for a long time now and almost always find something new to capture. On this occasion the crystals had formed into structures that reminded me of a Native American village with tents pitched all over the hills. — Marek Mis

Young, First Place

Tamas Koncz-Bisztricz: Little Ball

One frosty winter's morning I headed out to take some extreme macro shots at the surface of some frozen water that had pooled in the tracks left by a tractor. Crouching down, I spotted some yellow globular springtails (Sminthurus maculatus) which feed in the sun rays reflected from the ice. I used LED torches to illuminate one of them, and came away with a picture that celebrates this tiny creature."= — Tamas Koncz-Bisztricz

Young, Second Place

Giacomo Redaelli: Rock Star

To create the picture I had in my mind's eye I had to travel four hours to a wood in Switzerland. It was very cold and the snow covered almost everything. When I arrived, I saw many birds in the wood, but no crested tits. I walked for almost an hour in this beautiful landscape before I heard a familiar call. I stopped, took my camera out of the bag and waited, without moving. — Giacomo Redaelli



[See all the winners at the Close-Up Photographer Of The Year website]