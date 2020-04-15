Watch Old Hollywood Stars Swear — A Lot — In Hilarious Bloopers From Classic Films
We tend to think of old Hollywood stars as elegant and glamorized and refined — but turns out many had quite a potty mouth.
[Via Twitter]
We tend to think of old Hollywood stars as elegant and glamorized and refined — but turns out many had quite a potty mouth.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Last December, around 100 tourists set out for New Zealand's Whakaari / White Island. It was supposed to be a routine six-hour tour, including the highlight: a quick hike into the island's otherworldly caldera. Then the volcano exploded.
"Copper is truly a gift from Mother Nature in that the human race has been using it for over eight millennia."
We tend to think of old Hollywood stars as elegant and glamorized and refined — but turns out many had quite a potty mouth.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
The empty strip, shut down for the first time since the JFK assassination, shows the striking toll the coronavirus crisis has taken on fun and leisure.
"Fat drunk and stupid is no way to go through life…
#SavingABuckAtYourExpense," the (quickly deleted) post read, in part.
Is he dog, or is he helicopter?
Here are the actors who had the most screen time in sitcom, ranked.
Lee Holloway programmed internet security firm Cloudflare into being. But then he became apathetic, distant, and unpredictable — for a long time, no one could make sense of it.
Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has some friendly words for California governor Gavin Newsom — though mainly because it "makes Don Jr. upset."
We used to be a place where our community gathered. Our approach has changed in ways we never could have imagined.
As the numbers show, the timing of social distancing can have an enormous impact on death tolls.
Life in self-isolation is a great time to finally launch that podcast idea. The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle offers 39 hours of training to get you started. It's $44.99 today.
This is like a comedic sketch come to life.
Kanye West says he's redesigning the very building blocks of family life — food, clothing, and shelter — and he's claimed thousands of acres in Wyoming as a test site for his ideas.
The best way to exercise is to do so is horizontally.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."
If you haven't been keeping your distance to fight the coronavirus, this may persuade you.
Having a fever is one of the main symptoms of COVID-19, but measuring what is normal body temperature is a bit more complicated than you think.
Things have been stressful lately, so give mom some nice scented candles for Mother's Day. After all, it's less than a month away.
Pushing back the Tokyo Games requires so much, all in the face of an unpredictable pandemic.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Buddhist monk Kossan1108 uses just a drum, a standing bell, a wooden fish, a gong and a bell to play a classic Beatles song.
A new Harvard study models how long we'd have to keep social distancing if the virus turns out to be seasonal, like its coronavirus cousins. It could be years.
The driver survived the accident, but we sincerely hope they're okay.
When I took ownership of my free Jeep Grand Wagoneer last summer, I had low expectations. The Jeep hadn't run in many years, it was filled with mouse crap and it was fairly rusty. But after some wrenching and cleaning, I've now got a decent example of one of the most value-appreciating Jeeps in all of the land. Check it out.
Experts predict the outbreak will lead to a rise in populism. But will workers turn their rage toward corporate CEOs, or middle-class "elites"?
The knee is held together with something called a "four-bar linkage." Problem is, the linkage isn't that great.
Congress gave the IRS the job of sending out coronavirus rescue checks. But the underfunded agency is struggling, while for-profit companies like Intuit...
For years, Timothy Sheahan was an expert in a field you paid no attention to. Now, he's doing some of the most important work on the planet — racing around the clock to find a coronavirus cure.
States have been starved of modernization funding for years
The German army is just having a grand old time at a testing facility in Sweden.
And here's what to do about it.
Health practitioners are finding that flipping COVID-19 patients onto their stomachs, or "prone positioning," is an effective way to keep them alive.
You know the scent. Now meet the source.
Charles Kenny, author of a forthcoming book on pandemics, is cautiously optimistic that cities will prevail in the era of COVID-19 — but nothing is a given.
Whenever you're feeling blue, all you have to do is watch this video and it shall restore your faith in humanity.
The internet connection wasn't great, so we kept freezing. "We're breaking up," I said — and we were!
The long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy may look like widespread remote work, automation, and changes to the travel and telemedicine industries.
Four things to know about serological tests.
Rapper Xzibit reflects on his time working on the MTV program and says it's hilarious when people get mad at him because he didn't "fix sh*t on the show."
Who started doing this? What is broken inside of them? We will never know and we do not care. Let's just chase the joy this meme brings.
In a strip mall in a small Oklahoma city, a treasure of software and hardware sits gathering dust.
A federal appeals court says the Crime Victims' Rights Act does not apply to Epstein's victims, who sued over the pedophile financier's controversial 2008 plea deal.
Once upon a time in 2019, there was this really batsh*t crazy movie called "Cats" — remember that?
Know what I love? Cross-sections, aka cut-aways. Know what else I love (though that love has been worn to a paper-thin nub in recent years)? Star Wars. Let's combine 'em.
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
The CIA wanted a device similar to the siren the Nazis had used on their legendary Ju-87 Stuka dive bombers — and went to great lengths to get one.
The fight against the coronavirus won't be over when the US reopens. Here's how the nation must prepare itself.