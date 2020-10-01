👋 Welcome to Digg

'WE ARE SHOCKED'

In an Instagram post late Wednesday night, Chrissy Teigen announced that she had had a miscarriage after experiencing pregnancy complications.

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough. . . We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience.  But everyday can't be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

In her post, Teigen said, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough." She also said in the post that she and her husband John Legend had begun calling the baby Jack.

In previous posts, Teigen had disclosed that she had gone to the hospital for blood transfusions and that she was on bedrest.

Teigen and Legend have two children together, Luna and Miles, who were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to a 2018 People interview with Teigen. Their third pregnancy, though, had happened naturally.

Teigen's emotionally candid post received a lot of support from other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Channing Tatum, Selma Blair and others, who expressed their love and support for Teigen and Legend during such a difficult time.

Given that open conversations around miscarriages and pregnancy complications happen rarely, Teigen's disclosure might help others cope with their loss and encourage people to talk more about a common yet much-misunderstood occurrence.

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

