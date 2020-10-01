In an Instagram post late Wednesday night, Chrissy Teigen announced that she had had a miscarriage after experiencing pregnancy complications.

In her post, Teigen said, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough." She also said in the post that she and her husband John Legend had begun calling the baby Jack.

In previous posts, Teigen had disclosed that she had gone to the hospital for blood transfusions and that she was on bedrest.

Teigen and Legend have two children together, Luna and Miles, who were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to a 2018 People interview with Teigen. Their third pregnancy, though, had happened naturally.

Teigen's emotionally candid post received a lot of support from other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Channing Tatum, Selma Blair and others, who expressed their love and support for Teigen and Legend during such a difficult time.

Given that open conversations around miscarriages and pregnancy complications happen rarely, Teigen's disclosure might help others cope with their loss and encourage people to talk more about a common yet much-misunderstood occurrence.