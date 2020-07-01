This Golden Retriever Floating On Pool Noodles Is Chilling Harder Than Any Dog Has Ever Chilled
This is the most relaxed dog we've ever seen on the internet.
[Via Reddit]
CNET spent a week monitoring the feed of tweets from the 46 accounts that President Donald Trump follows.
Here's a cool infographic of where the "world's most famous people" went to school.
And it's a slip-up that happens not only once.
A homeowner was shocked to see their house cat coming face-to-face with an agitated owl in their backyard.
Police asked the show to edit out officers using violence or bad language. The company says it had other reasons for not airing the footage.
Sperm whales are extraordinarily intelligent animals with deep family traditions and the ability to communicate across oceans with sonic clicks. But when Rowan Jacobsen had a close encounter with one in the Caribbean, he saw a creature far stranger than he'd ever imagined.
Jesse McLaren has cracked the code on NowThis News's hackneyed storytelling formula in their videos.
On Wednesday, 57-year-old Bobby Bonilla will collect a check for $1,193,248.20 from the New York Mets, as he has and will every July 1 from 2011 through 2035.
It was easily one of the greatest moments in the two-decade history of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
With a little help from Amazon, I fashioned a cheaper alternative to Peloton. It's given me some great workouts, even if it's not quite the same.
The iPhone might be one of the most expensive phones, but it's worth the cost over time.
You don't need to understand Korean to be swept up by this boisterously bonkers ad.
We're going to give this guy an A for effort.
When I got my Harry Potter tattoo, I made the gamble that I'd never be embarrassed by my love of the series. Now, I and thousands of other people who got the same tattoo as I did are trying to figure out how to cover it up.
Mark Takahashi agonizes over the worst car design trends of the last couple of years that need to stop.
Growing evidence shows most infected people aren't spreading the virus. But whether you become a superspreader probably depends more on circumstance than biology.
To the shallow waters and beyond!
But not before my father — who ran the infamous amusement park for 20 years — tested it on his employees.
As they wiggle and undulate, the snakes are transforming their bodies for flight.
"Something is up with this trash can…"
To commemorate the passing of legendary funnyman Carl Reiner, comic book writer Matthew Rosenberg shared a story on Twitter about the comedian, his dad, and a wonderful anecdote involving a misheard joke on the old Sid Caesar sketch comedy program "Your Show Of Shows."
A driver in the Philippines makes a really bad maneuver on this busy corner.
Fox News said Wednesday that Ed Henry, one of its top news anchors, has been fired after an investigation into an allegation was leveled by a former employee.
Is there a common grammatical rule shared by every language? Here are the theories from famed linguist Noam Chomsky.
Ever since the mid-'80s, Hollywood has celebrated Independence Day by releasing their most blockbuster-y fare
It was the largest improvised explosive device in American history — and its creator promised to explain how to remove it safely if the casino delivered $3 million by helicopter to a remote landing site in the mountains.
Can GMOs make malnutrition a thing of the past? A YouTuber took matters into his own hands.
Sean Murphy was an epic weed smoker, a devoted Tom Brady fan, and the best cat burglar that Lynn, Mass., had ever seen.
The point of this conversation is not that the internet is bad, nor that it is good. It's that it is changing us, just as every medium before it has.
Rand Paul has a tense face-to-face with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill over how to handle the coronavirus in the wake of continuing spikes across the United States.
Every year, the IRS annual report is an opportunity to measure how effectively the US government has sabotaged its own ability to enforce its tax laws. This year's report signals historic lows for US tax enforcement.
The team has even tested the system at a Boston-area food bank with encouraging results.
The name of the university has long been divorced in meaning from the life of Elihu Yale, a slave trader.
Booking a flight between Egypt and Israel is a clandestine affair.
The large network of the anti-government movement, deemed a national security threat, has exploded on the platform since February.
The United States is once again at risk of outstripping its COVID-19 testing capacity, an ominous development that would deny the country a crucial tool to understand its pandemic in real time.
Even if we know it's a robotic spy squid, this is still a brutal outcome.
FEMA says there are 1,000 fewer employees assigned to COVID-19 work than during the peak of the response — and that's not all
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We don't know whether to laugh or to wince.
The city that was the global epicenter of the Industrial Revolution is now being remade by globalized post-industrial capital. This is one of the great spectacles of contemporary Britain.
When a beloved American empire is based on explicitly racist stereotypes, do we try to cover it up? Or can we be honest for once about our ugly history?
Banjo virtuoso Steve Martin performs a stirring rendition of "Office Supplies" with help from the Philadelphia Orchestra and explains the meaning of the title at the end of the song.
Millions of Americans have no idea they're living in a flood zone. Now you can look up every property in the US and see the flood risk for yourself.
By suing the state, Lindsay Hecox, who hopes to run for Boise State, has found herself on the leading edge of the battle for transgender rights — and become the face of a court case that could have nationwide implications.