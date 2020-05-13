Man Has Clever Hack For Closing A Cereal Box In A Way We Didn't Know Was Possible
Sometimes when you're eating breakfast, you really have to think outside the box.
[Via Twitter]
American conspiracy theories are entering a dangerous new phase — and QAnon is more important than you think.
Pythons are devouring native animal life in the unique ecosystem of South Florida. To help solve the problem, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials have turned to amateur and professional hunters to round up the reptiles in a wild competition called the Python Bowl.
Skip to the 1:20 mark to see what UE5 running on a PS5 is capable of. It's… extremely detailed.
Nick's Bar in Platteville, Wisconsin reopened following the ruling and within 45 minutes, at least two dozen people had packed the pub.
Cameron dropped cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis in a giant underwater tank to film sequels to his epic science-fiction film "Avatar" and the shoot looks painful. Here's a short behind-the-scenes look at Disney and 20th Century Studio's big 2021 release.
A world-renowned physicist meets a gorgeous model online. They plan their perfect life together. But first, she asks, would he be so kind as to deliver a special package to her?
An oversupply of programmers and universities has left thousands without work.
You can reduce your carbon emissions, but the most influential changes will depend on your circumstances.
The data visualization team at Visual Capitalist adapted a graphic from information is beautiful, using data from Johns Hopkins University and created an infographic demonstrating where coronavirus cases are rising and falling.
They're trying to put him out to pasture, and he's having none of that.
There's precedent for a temporary handoff of power to the vice president — but also potential for constitutional chaos.
Roads? Where we're going, we don't need real roads.
Sometimes the quickest way between two locations isn't a straight line.
Cartoonist Bill Watterson didn't predict the current world when Calvin and Hobbes comic strips ran from 1985 until 1995, but even the final strip makes sense of life during the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus's mental health impact may mean a secondary epidemic.
In a secret experiment, researchers replaced the dysfunctional brain cells of a Parkinson's patient with the progeny of an extraordinary type of stem cell.
Need to move a huge architectural structure? No problem, all you need is around 300 people.
The warrant marks a major escalation of the investigation of stock trades by lawmakers as the coronavirus spread.
Fried rice requires a constant toss in order to avoid burning. Here's a rocking technique that'll help you perfect the method.
Dieter Klein has travelled to remote corners of Europe and the US to find and photograph abandoned cars.
"We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island, LA and this huge bobcat came out across the weir. I grabbed my phone thinking he was about to get wet, but he surprised us all."
You can't talk about America without talking about television; you can't talk about television without talking about reality TV; and you can't talk about reality TV without talking about "Survivor."
So far, in fact, they'll opt to order new underwear on Amazon instead of washing the pairs they already have.
"Bird greeted fellow 3-point shooting contest participants by asking which one of them would finish in second."
To reopen, the US needs to quickly train and deploy thousands of people to track potential COVID-19 infections — because technology alone can't do the job.
Their journey starts in a country where gay marriage and surrogacy are illegal, spans four years, two continents and hundreds of thousands of dollars — all to get a kid of their own.
A tour of the abandoned Tekoi Rocket Test Range in Grantsville, Utah.
Last week, Google's parent company abandoned plans for an experimental "city-within-a-city" in Toronto. While Sidewalk's plan grew out of Silicon Valley's "moonshot" ethos, it actually fits into a much longer tradition of utopian planned communities.
A "year" here lasts almost twice as long as Earth.
Should the Big Three Heat have won more than two titles? We used our new metric to find out which teams exceeded postseason expectations... and which fell short.
Jackson McKay put together a supercut of the X-Wing scenes from the Star Wars movies and added Kenny Loggins's "Danger Zone."
Amber Coffman, Of Montreal, and Zola Jesus gave VICE their thoughts on asking for donations on the multi-billion-dollar platform after coronavirus put them out of a job.
Imagine a broad, cheerfully lowbrow big-budget comedy along the lines of "Step Brothers" or "Talladega Nights," but instead of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.
Here's the science behind what carbonated drinks do inside our bodies once we drink them.
When the end came, it was just like Tom and Mary had imagined. Supply chains started to crumble. Millions of Americans lost their jobs. Grocery stores ran out of food. The nearly retired couple wasn't going to wait for society to collapse. They hopped in their camper van and drove 19 hours to South Dakota.
A number of variables can affect when herd immunity is reached, and they vary depending on the disease. How infectious is the disease? How deadly is it? And how long do people stay immune once they've gotten it?
A home inspection company released a compilation of serious issues detected while on the job.
A woman on TikTok, using only things she could find in her apartment, became fully ensconced with Wes Anderson's trademark twee aesthetic in less than one minute.
Pontiac's streamlined concept had many features that have only recently made it onto your driveway.
That's according to lawyers involved in a settlement announced this week. Facebook will pay out $52 million as part of a proposed agreement.
The pig, according to the owner, is just fine, although it might have a mighty hangover after this.
For some parents, it was the gifts from the principal to young girls and their families that gave them pause. A few too many presents that cost a little too much money. Then began the late-night Facebook messages.
Plastic pollution threatens marine life, humans and ecosystems. Enter FRED, a future vacuum of the seas.
A driver spotted this baby bear attempting to climb a partition in Rossland, British Columbia.
While backpacking in Northern Italy, Tom Davies challenges himself to eat nothing but food found from the countryside.